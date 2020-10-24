शहर चुनें
We are against BJP but not against country says NC chief Farooq Abdullah after Gupkar Declaration meeting

यह कोई राष्ट्र विरोधी जमात नहीं है, हम भाजपा के खिलाफ हैं, देश के नहीं: फारूक अब्दुल्ला

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, जम्मू, Updated Sat, 24 Oct 2020 06:50 PM IST
बैठक में हिस्सा लेते तमाम दलों के नेता
1 of 5
बैठक में हिस्सा लेते तमाम दलों के नेता - फोटो : ANI
महबूबा मुफ्ती की रिहाई के बाद घाटी में एक बार फिर अलगाववादी नेताओं की राजनीति तेज हो गई है। गुपकार समझौते को लेकर शनिवार को फिर से श्रीनगर स्थित महबूबा मुफ्ती के आवास पर तमाम राजनीतिक दलों के नेता इकट्ठा हुए। इस दौरान पिपुल्स एलायंस गुपकार समझौता (पीएजीडी) समिति द्वारा कई तरह के निर्णय लिए गए। 

 
