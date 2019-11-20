शहर चुनें

Srinagar,three months, schools were seen running, buses were seen running on the streets of the city

श्रीनगर में तीन माह बाद स्कूलों में दिखी रौनक, शहर की सड़कों पर दौड़ती नजर आईं बसें

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, श्रीनगर, Updated Wed, 20 Nov 2019 12:07 AM IST
स्कूलों में पहुंचने लगे बच्चे
1 of 5
स्कूलों में पहुंचने लगे बच्चे - फोटो : बासित जरगर
कश्मीर घाटी में लगभग तीन माह बाद मंगलवार को निजी स्कूलों में विशेष रूप से रौनक नजर आई। सार्वजनिक यातायात बहाल होने के साथ-साथ श्रीनगर की सड़कों पर स्कूली बसें दौड़ रही थीं। लंबे समय के बाद स्कूलों में बच्चों की भीड़ थी। घाटी में जनजीवन पटरी पर लौटता दिख रहा है। 

 
kashmir schools srinagar school open article 370
स्कूलों में पहुंचने लगे बच्चे
स्कूलों में पहुंचने लगे बच्चे - फोटो : बासित जरगर
