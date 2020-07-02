शहर चुनें
कश्मीर: ऐसा पहली बार नहीं जब लोगों की जान बचाने के लिए जवानों ने लगाई जान की बाजी, गवाह हैं तस्वीरें

प्रशांत कुमार द्विवेदी, जम्मू-कश्मीर, Updated Thu, 02 Jul 2020 12:34 PM IST
5 जून 2019 की तस्वीर में महिला को बचाने के लिए ढाल बना जवान, सोपोर आतंकी हमले में बचाया गया बच्चा
5 जून 2019 की तस्वीर में महिला को बचाने के लिए ढाल बना जवान, सोपोर आतंकी हमले में बचाया गया बच्चा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सोपोर में बुधवार को हुए आतंकी हमले में जवानों ने जान पर खेलकर एक बच्चे की जान बचाई। ये कोई पहला मौका नहीं है जब जवान लोगों की जान बचाने के लिए ढाल बने हों। इससे पहले भी भारतीय सेना ने ऐसी कई मिसालें पेश की हैं। इस बात की गवाह पूरी घाटी गवाह है।
 
sopore terror attack terror attack jammu kashmir police indian army

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

