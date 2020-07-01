शहर चुनें
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Jammu and Kashmir ›   Jammu ›   Sopore Terror Attack, story of three years old child, Militants attack on CRPF party at model Town Sopore

सोपोर आतंकी हमलाः पिता के शव पर बैठ रो रहा था बच्चा, जान पर खेलकर जवानों ने ऐसे बचाई मासूम की जान

न्यूज, डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू, Updated Wed, 01 Jul 2020 10:24 AM IST
Sopore Terror Attack
Sopore Terror Attack - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सोपोर आतंकी हमले में सेना का एक जवान शहीद हो गया। जबकि तीन जवान घायल हुए हैं। इस आतंकी हमले में एक नागरिक की भी मौत हो गई है। वहीं इस घटना से जुड़ी एक ऐसी तस्वीर सामने आई जिसने सभी को रुला दिया। 
sopore terror attack model town crpf jammu kashmir

Sopore Terror Attack
Sopore Terror Attack
Sopore Terror Attack
Sopore Terror Attack
Sopore Terror Attack
