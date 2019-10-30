जम्मू में फिर आरपीएफ तैनात, चौक चौराहों पर कंटीली तार पहुंची, बढ़ाई गई शहर की सुरक्षा

{"_id":"5db968258ebc3e93aa1942cb","slug":"rpf-deployed-in-jammu-city-security-on-high-alert-due-to-revoke-of-article-370-from-31st-october","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u092e\u094d\u092e\u0942 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0906\u0930\u092a\u0940\u090f\u092b \u0924\u0948\u0928\u093e\u0924, \u091a\u094c\u0915 \u091a\u094c\u0930\u093e\u0939\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u0902\u091f\u0940\u0932\u0940 \u0924\u093e\u0930 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0940, \u092c\u095d\u093e\u0908 \u0917\u0908 \u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0941\u0930\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
सुरक्षाबल अलर्ट
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5db968258ebc3e93aa1942cb","slug":"rpf-deployed-in-jammu-city-security-on-high-alert-due-to-revoke-of-article-370-from-31st-october","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u092e\u094d\u092e\u0942 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0906\u0930\u092a\u0940\u090f\u092b \u0924\u0948\u0928\u093e\u0924, \u091a\u094c\u0915 \u091a\u094c\u0930\u093e\u0939\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u0902\u091f\u0940\u0932\u0940 \u0924\u093e\u0930 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0940, \u092c\u095d\u093e\u0908 \u0917\u0908 \u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0941\u0930\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
सुरक्षाबल अलर्ट
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5db968258ebc3e93aa1942cb","slug":"rpf-deployed-in-jammu-city-security-on-high-alert-due-to-revoke-of-article-370-from-31st-october","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u092e\u094d\u092e\u0942 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0906\u0930\u092a\u0940\u090f\u092b \u0924\u0948\u0928\u093e\u0924, \u091a\u094c\u0915 \u091a\u094c\u0930\u093e\u0939\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u0902\u091f\u0940\u0932\u0940 \u0924\u093e\u0930 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0940, \u092c\u095d\u093e\u0908 \u0917\u0908 \u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0941\u0930\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
सुरक्षाबल अलर्ट
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5db968258ebc3e93aa1942cb","slug":"rpf-deployed-in-jammu-city-security-on-high-alert-due-to-revoke-of-article-370-from-31st-october","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u092e\u094d\u092e\u0942 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0906\u0930\u092a\u0940\u090f\u092b \u0924\u0948\u0928\u093e\u0924, \u091a\u094c\u0915 \u091a\u094c\u0930\u093e\u0939\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u0902\u091f\u0940\u0932\u0940 \u0924\u093e\u0930 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0940, \u092c\u095d\u093e\u0908 \u0917\u0908 \u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0941\u0930\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
सुरक्षाबल अलर्ट
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5db968258ebc3e93aa1942cb","slug":"rpf-deployed-in-jammu-city-security-on-high-alert-due-to-revoke-of-article-370-from-31st-october","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u092e\u094d\u092e\u0942 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0906\u0930\u092a\u0940\u090f\u092b \u0924\u0948\u0928\u093e\u0924, \u091a\u094c\u0915 \u091a\u094c\u0930\u093e\u0939\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u0902\u091f\u0940\u0932\u0940 \u0924\u093e\u0930 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0940, \u092c\u095d\u093e\u0908 \u0917\u0908 \u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0941\u0930\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
सुरक्षाबल अलर्ट
- फोटो : अमर उजाला