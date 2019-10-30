शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Jammu and Kashmir ›   Jammu ›   rpf deployed in jammu city, security on high alert, due to revoke of article 370 from 31st october

जम्मू में फिर आरपीएफ तैनात, चौक चौराहों पर कंटीली तार पहुंची, बढ़ाई गई शहर की सुरक्षा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू, Updated Wed, 30 Oct 2019 04:08 PM IST
सुरक्षाबल अलर्ट
1 of 5
सुरक्षाबल अलर्ट - फोटो : अमर उजाला
31 अक्तूबर के बाद जम्मू कश्मीर पूर्ण रूप से देश का हिस्सा होगा। कानून व्यवस्था पूरी तरह से बदल जाएगी। इसके लिए राज्य में सुरक्षा के भी पुख्ता बंदोबस्त किए गए हैं। जम्मू में एक बार फिर से रैपिड एक्शन फोर्स (आरएएफ) तैनात की गई है, तो दूसरे स्थानों पर सुरक्षा बलों की अतिरिक्त तैनाती कर दी गई है। थानेदारों को अगले एक सप्ताह अपने-अपने थाना क्षेत्र में मौजूद रहने के लिए कहा गया है। शहर के चौक चौराहों पर कंटीली तार रख दी गई है। ताकि अगर अप्रिय घटना हो तो उसी समय कार्रवाई की जा सके।

 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
सभी मनोकामनाओं की पूर्ति के लिए हर की पौड़ी , हरिद्वार में सूर्य छठी मैया की पूजा : 2-नवंबर -2019
Order Now!
विज्ञापन
article 370 jammu kashmir police rapid action force
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

छठ पूजा
Kanpur

नहाय-खाय के साथ कल से शुरू होगी छठ पूजा, विधि-विधान से करें पूजन, छठी मैया पूरी करेंगी हर मनोकामना

30 अक्टूबर 2019

आतिशबाजी से प्रदूषण
Kanpur

कानपुर में दिवाली पर आतिशबाजी से प्रदूषण 12 गुना अधिक, पर पिछली बार से कम

30 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की सफलता क्लास से करें सरकारी नौकरियों की तैयारी, युवाओं के लिए सुनहरा अवसर
Safalta Class

अमर उजाला की सफलता क्लास से करें सरकारी नौकरियों की तैयारी, युवाओं के लिए सुनहरा अवसर
ताजमहल
Agra

ताजमहलः दीदार को लगती है लंबी कतार, छुट्टियों में अव्यवस्थाएं अपार

30 अक्टूबर 2019

केजरीवाल ने की बस में यात्रा
Delhi NCR

बस में सफर करते दिखे केजरीवाल, महिलाओं ने दिया जवाब-किसकी बनेगी सरकार?

30 अक्टूबर 2019

सभी मनोकामनाओं की पूर्ति के लिए हर की पौड़ी , हरिद्वार में सूर्य छठी मैया की पूजा : 2-नवंबर -2019
Astrology Services

सभी मनोकामनाओं की पूर्ति के लिए हर की पौड़ी , हरिद्वार में सूर्य छठी मैया की पूजा : 2-नवंबर -2019
अकबर टूम में काले हिरन
Agra

इटावा लायन सफारी की 'रौनक' बढ़ाएंगे काले हिरन, अकबर टूम से होंगे शिफ्ट

30 अक्टूबर 2019

smoke also worse in Dehradun, many people including children fell ill
Dehradun

देहरादून में भी छाया धुआं, बच्चों सहित कई लोग बीमार, डॉक्टरों ने दी ये सलाह

30 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

प्रदूषण कम करने के लिए पानी का छिड़काव करती ईडीएमसी
Delhi NCR

दिवाली के प्रदूषण से 25 फीसदी बढ़ी सांस के रोगियों की संख्या, ऐसे करें बचाव

30 अक्टूबर 2019

बटेश्वर मेले में राम खिलाड़ी अपने डीपू गधे के साथ
Agra

काजू-बादाम व देशी घी खाता है ये गधा, कीमत 4.5 लाख रुपये

30 अक्टूबर 2019

अमर उजाला की सफलता क्लास से करें सरकारी नौकरियों की तैयारी, युवाओं के लिए सुनहरा अवसर
Safalta Class

अमर उजाला की सफलता क्लास से करें सरकारी नौकरियों की तैयारी, युवाओं के लिए सुनहरा अवसर
विज्ञापन
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Bareilly

हाईप्रोफाइल सेक्स रैकेट का पर्दाफाश, दूसरे राज्यों की युवतियों संग अंतरंग मिले व्यापारी

30 अक्टूबर 2019

पिंक पास से महिलाएं हैं खुश
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली: महिलाओं का बड़ा सवाल, डीटीसी बसों में यात्रा मुफ्त तो पिंक पास किस लिए?

30 अक्टूबर 2019

सभी मनोकामनाओं की पूर्ति के लिए हर की पौड़ी , हरिद्वार में सूर्य छठी मैया की पूजा : 2-नवंबर -2019
Astrology Services

सभी मनोकामनाओं की पूर्ति के लिए हर की पौड़ी , हरिद्वार में सूर्य छठी मैया की पूजा : 2-नवंबर -2019
ठाकुरद्वारा दोहरा हत्याकांड
Moradabad

ठाकुरद्वारा दोहरा हत्याकांडः क्रूरता की सारी हदें पार, सिर और चेहरे की हड्डियां कर दीं चकनाचूर

30 अक्टूबर 2019

double murder
Moradabad

चश्मदीद ने बताया खौफनाक सच, बोला-'पुजारी ने मजदूर की बहन के शव को चिता से निकालकर...

30 अक्टूबर 2019

गोवर्धन में पूजा करते तेजप्रताप यादव
Agra

बिहार छोड़ ब्रज में बसा लालू के बेटे तेजप्रताप का मन, संन्यासी के वेश में कर रहे कृष्ण भक्ति

30 अक्टूबर 2019

गोवर्धन पूजा महोत्सव में उमड़े भक्त
Agra

आस्था की अद्भुत दुनिया: 70 देशों के भक्तों ने विधि-विधान से किया गोवर्धन पूजन, देखें तस्वीरें

30 अक्टूबर 2019

श्रीराम नाम का झंडा थामे पर्यटक
Agra

'श्रीराम नाम' का झंडा लेकर ताजमहल देखने पहुंचा पर्यटकों का दल, जानिए फिर क्या हुआ

30 अक्टूबर 2019

स्टेशन पर वृद्ध महिला से बात करते आरपीएफ के जवान
Agra

शर्मनाक: रात में बीमार 'बूढ़ी मां' को बेसहारा छोड़ गए 'अपने', रेलवे स्टेशन पर कराहती मिली

30 अक्टूबर 2019

Chardham Yatra 2019: bumper business in Kedarnath Yatra
Dehradun

चारधाम यात्रा 2019: केदारनाथ यात्राकाल में इस बार हुआ चार अरब का व्यवसाय, पहुंचे रिकॉर्ड श्रद्धालु

30 अक्टूबर 2019

char dham yatra 2019 kedarnath dham Door close today photos
Dehradun

केदारनाथ धाम के कपाट शीतकाल के लिए बंद, तस्वीरें देख बनें पवित्र पल के साक्षी

30 अक्टूबर 2019

पटनीटाप
Jammu

अब कुछ इस तरह बदलेगी जम्मू की तस्वीर, पर्यटन विभाग की इस पहल से और खूबसूरत होंगे नजारे

30 अक्टूबर 2019

नृत्य करती महिला
Kanpur

PHOTOS: मुझे अपने ही रंग में रंग ले मेरे यार सांवरे पर महिला ने नृत्य कर सभी को मंत्रमुग्ध कर दिया

29 अक्टूबर 2019

चित्रकूट अयोध्या की तरह जगमगाता हुआ
Kanpur

अयोध्या सा जगमग हुआ चित्रकूट, 51 हजार दीयों की रोशनी देख लगा झिलमिल मंदाकिनी मेें चांद तारे उतर आए

29 अक्टूबर 2019

This is how Uttar Pradesh leaders celebrate Diwali.
Lucknow

डिप्टी सीएम ने उड़ाई पतंग तो पत्नी डिंपल संग मंदिर पहुंचे अखिलेश, यूपी के नेताओं ने ऐसे मनाया त्योहार

29 अक्टूबर 2019

सुरक्षाबल अलर्ट
सुरक्षाबल अलर्ट - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सुरक्षाबल अलर्ट
सुरक्षाबल अलर्ट - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सुरक्षाबल अलर्ट
सुरक्षाबल अलर्ट - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सुरक्षाबल अलर्ट
सुरक्षाबल अलर्ट - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सुरक्षाबल अलर्ट
सुरक्षाबल अलर्ट - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

आयुष्मान खुराना और यामी गौतम ने किया फिल्म ‘बाला’ का प्रोमोशन, ट्रेलर को मिल रहा जबरदस्त रिस्पॉन्स

बॉलीवुड फिल्म ‘बाला’ रिलीज होने से पहले ही ट्रेलर के जरिए सुर्खियां बटोर रही है। इस बीच फिल्म में मेन किरदार निभाने वाले आयुष्मान खुराना दिखे यामी गौतम के साथ। मौका था अपनी इसी फिल्म के प्रमोशन का।

30 अक्टूबर 2019

यूरोपियन यूनियन सांसद 3:09

कश्मीर दौरे के बाद EU सांसद आतंकवाद पर बोले, कहा, ‘नहीं चाहते कश्मीर दूसरा अफगानिस्तान बनें’

30 अक्टूबर 2019

concept pic 3:07

45 साल की जिंदगी में इस मशहूर अभिनेता ने की थीं 4 शादियां, पत्नियों में रेखा भी शामिल

30 अक्टूबर 2019

भाबीजी घर पर हैं 1:45

सीरियल ‘भाबीजी घर पर हैं’ में हुआ स्पेशल इंटरव्यू, देखिए ऑन लोकेशन शूट

30 अक्टूबर 2019

इशारों-इशारों में 2:03

सीरियल ‘इशारों-इशारों में’ परी को याद आई कोलकाता की , योगी के दिवाली गिफ्ट से आ गई चेहरे पर रौनक

30 अक्टूबर 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited