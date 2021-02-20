शहर चुनें

जम्मू में भर्ती रैली जारी, पूरे जोश के साथ युवा ले रहे हैं हिस्सा

Karishma Chib
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Published by: करिश्मा चिब
Updated Sat, 20 Feb 2021 04:36 PM IST
सेना भर्ती रैली
1 of 5
सेना भर्ती रैली - फोटो : अमर उजाला

जम्मू-कश्मीर में 15 फरवरी से 6 मार्च 2021 तक सुंजवान मिलिट्री स्टेशन में टाइगर डिवीजन के तत्वावधान में सैनिकों की विभिन्न श्रेणियों के लिए सेना भर्ती रैली जारी है। इस रैली का आयोजन जम्मू संभाग के सभी दस जिलों के युवाओं के लिए किया जा रहा है।

city & states jammu army recruitment rally youth

सेना भर्ती रैली
सेना भर्ती रैली - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सेना भर्ती रैली
सेना भर्ती रैली - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सेना भर्ती रैली
सेना भर्ती रैली - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सेना भर्ती रैली
सेना भर्ती रैली - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सेना भर्ती रैली
सेना भर्ती रैली - फोटो : अमर उजाला
