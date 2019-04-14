शहर चुनें

pm narendra modi kathua rally jammu kashmir lok sabha election 2019

कठुआ में चुनावी रैली में कांग्रेस, उमर और महबूबा पर जमकर बरसे पीएम मोदी, पढ़िए पूरा भाषण

एस खजूरिया, कठुआ, Updated Sun, 14 Apr 2019 04:10 PM IST
पीएम मोदी ने कठुआ में रैली को किया संबोधित
1 of 8
पीएम मोदी ने कठुआ में रैली को किया संबोधित - फोटो : अनिल कुमार
जम्मू-कश्मीर की उधमपुर-डोडा संसदीय सीट पर भाजपा के चुनाव प्रचार को पंख लगाने के लिए प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी ने रविवार सुबह कठुआ में रैली की। डोगरी में संबोधन कि शुरुआत करते हुए पीएम मोदी ने बाबा साहब भीमराव आंबेडकर को याद किया। रैली में संबोधन के दौरान उन्होंने उमर, महबूबा और कांग्रेस पर जमकर निशाना साधा। उन्होंने नेकां के जम्मू-कश्मीर का अलग प्रधानमंत्री होने के बयान पर भी निशाना साधा। 

आगे की स्लाइड्स में पढ़िए पीएम मोदी के भाषण के महत्वपूर्ण अंश...
अगली स्लाइड देखें
pm narendra modi narendra modi rally in kathua pm modi rally in jammu election lok sabha election lok sabha election 2019 election 2019
lok sabha chunav 2019 में किस सीट पर बदले समीकरण, कहां है दल बदल की सुगबुगाहट, राहुल गाँधी से नरेंद्र मोदी तक रैलियों का रेला, बयानों की बाढ़, मुद्दों की पड़ताल, चुनाव से जुड़े हर अपडेट के लिए पड़ते रहे amarujala election news
