नए साल का जश्न मनाने की कर रहे हैं प्लानिंग तो ये हैं आपके लिए परफेक्ट डेस्टिनेशन...

पर्यटन स्थल
- फोटो : फाइल, अमर उजाला
श्रीनगर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला, फाइल
कारगिल
- फोटो : फाइल, अमर उजाला
लेह
- फोटो : फाइल, अमर उजाला
सोनमर्ग
- फोटो : फाइल, अमर उजाला
माता वैष्णो देवी दरबार
- फोटो : फाइल, अमर उजाला
धर्मशाला
- फोटो : फाइल, अमर उजाला
कुफरी
- फोटो : फाइल, अमर उजाला
स्वर्ण मन्दिर
- फोटो : फाइल, अमर उजाला
वाघा-अटारी बॉर्डर
- फोटो : फाइल, अमर उजाला
कुतुब मीनार
- फोटो : फाइल, अमर उजाला
इंडिया गेट
- फोटो : फाइल, अमर उजाला
अक्षरधाम मंदिर
- फोटो : फाइल, अमर उजाला