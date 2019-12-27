शहर चुनें

नए साल का जश्न मनाने की कर रहे हैं प्लानिंग तो ये हैं आपके लिए परफेक्ट डेस्टिनेशन...

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू, Updated Fri, 27 Dec 2019 08:07 PM IST
पर्यटन स्थल
1 of 13
पर्यटन स्थल - फोटो : फाइल, अमर उजाला
नए साल में चंद दिन ही बचे हैं। कम समय होने के कारण लोग अपने परिवार संग घर रहकर नए साल का स्वागत करना चाहते हैं। तो वहीं कुछ लोग अभी भी बाहर जानें के मूड में हैं। ऐसे में हम आपको बताने जा रहे हैं कुछ ऐसी जगहों के बारे में जहां जाकर नए साल का जश्न मनाना आपके लिए यादगार होगा। नए साल के स्वागत में जम्मू-कश्मीर, मनाली, शिमला, कुफरी सहित लेह-लद्दाख के मौसम ने भी करवट बदली है। मौसम के मिजाज को देखते हुए लोगों ने नए साल के स्वागत के लिए उत्तरी भारत को चुना है। जम्मू-कश्मीर और हिमाचल की सुंदरता बर्फबारी के बाद दोगुनी बढ़ गई है। दोनों प्रदेशों में हर तरफ बर्फ ही बर्फ नजर आ रहा है। 

आगे की स्लाइड्स में पढ़ें जम्मू-कश्मीर, हिमाचल, पंजाब और दिल्ली में आप कहां मना सकते हैं नए साल का जश्न...  
happy new year happy new year 2020 new year celebration in india
पर्यटन स्थल
पर्यटन स्थल - फोटो : फाइल, अमर उजाला
श्रीनगर
श्रीनगर - फोटो : अमर उजाला, फाइल
कारगिल
कारगिल - फोटो : फाइल, अमर उजाला
लेह
लेह - फोटो : फाइल, अमर उजाला
सोनमर्ग
सोनमर्ग - फोटो : फाइल, अमर उजाला
माता वैष्णो देवी दरबार
माता वैष्णो देवी दरबार - फोटो : फाइल, अमर उजाला
धर्मशाला
धर्मशाला - फोटो : फाइल, अमर उजाला
कुफरी
कुफरी - फोटो : फाइल, अमर उजाला
स्वर्ण मन्दिर
स्वर्ण मन्दिर - फोटो : फाइल, अमर उजाला
वाघा-अटारी बॉर्डर
वाघा-अटारी बॉर्डर - फोटो : फाइल, अमर उजाला
कुतुब मीनार
कुतुब मीनार - फोटो : फाइल, अमर उजाला
इंडिया गेट
इंडिया गेट - फोटो : फाइल, अमर उजाला
अक्षरधाम मंदिर
अक्षरधाम मंदिर - फोटो : फाइल, अमर उजाला
