Nathatop In Jammu-Kashmir, Number Of Tourists Increased After Snowfall, Snowfall Nathatop photos

जम्मू-कश्मीरः बर्फबारी के बाद बढ़ी सैलानियों की संख्या, नत्थाटॉप में 30 साल बाद हुआ कुछ ऐसा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू, Updated Wed, 13 Nov 2019 09:48 AM IST
नत्थाटॉप में बर्फबारी से बढ़ी सैलानियों की संख्या
1 of 5
नत्थाटॉप में बर्फबारी से बढ़ी सैलानियों की संख्या - फोटो : ANI
जम्मू संभाग के प्रसिद्ध पर्यटन स्थल नत्थाटॉप में मौसम की दूसरी बर्फबारी होने से सैलानियों की संख्या में इजाफा होना शुरू हो गया है। कई सैलानी एडवांस बुकिंग भी करवाने लगे है। दरअसल जम्मू संभाग के प्रसिद्ध पर्यटन स्थल पटनीटॉप और नत्थाटॉप में करीब 30 सालों बाद नवंबर के पहले सप्ताह में बर्फबारी देखने को मिली है। इससे कारोबारियों की उम्मीद बढ़ गई है।  

 
snowfall in nathatop photos of nathatop snowfall in jammu kashmir
