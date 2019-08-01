शहर चुनें

Jammu and Kashmir   Jammu   lt. co mahendra singh dhoni started his indian army duty at avantipora jammu kashmir photos

19 किलो वजन के साथ ले. कर्नल महेंद्र सिंह धोनी की कश्मीर के आवंतीपोरा में ड्यूटी शुरू

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू, Updated Thu, 01 Aug 2019 02:00 PM IST
लेफ्टिनेंट कर्नल महेंद्र सिंह धोनी
लेफ्टिनेंट कर्नल महेंद्र सिंह धोनी - फोटो : फाइल, अमर उजाला
प्रादेशिक सेना का मानद लेफ्टिनेंट कर्नल महेंद्र सिंह धोनी अगले दो सप्ताह तक 19 किलो वजन के साथ आम सैनिकों की तरह गश्त ड्यूटी करते नजर आएंगे। उनकी तैनाती उग्रवाद प्रभावित दक्षिण कश्मीर के आवंतीपोरा में की गई है। 
mahendra singh dhoni lt. colonel ms dhoni cricketer ms dhoni
