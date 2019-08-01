देखिए तस्वीरें: जम्मू-कश्मीर में बारिश ने मचाया कोहराम, नदियां खतरे के निशान से ऊपर

जम्मू-कश्मीर में गुरुवार को हो रही बारिश से श्रीनगर शहर की सड़कों पर जलभराव की समस्या उत्पन्न हो गई। श्रीनगर नगर निगम मशीनों की मदद से पानी बाहर निकाल रहा है। उधर जम्मू संभाग में बुधवार को तेज बारिश अपने साथ आफत लेकर आई। उधमपुर शहर के बट्टलबालियां इलाके में कच्चा मकान गिर गया, जिसके नीचे दबने से आठ वर्षीय पवन कुमार की मौत हो गई। वहीं, शहर के आसपास चार मकान क्षतिग्रस्त हो गए।

Jammu and Kashmir: Streets in Srinagar city are waterlogged following rainfall in the region. Srinagar Municipal Corporation is pumping out the water with the help of water pumps. pic.twitter.com/YDL9enVhMs— ANI (@ANI) August 1, 2019