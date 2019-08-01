शहर चुनें

देखिए तस्वीरें: जम्मू-कश्मीर में बारिश ने मचाया कोहराम, नदियां खतरे के निशान से ऊपर

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू, Updated Thu, 01 Aug 2019 12:20 PM IST
Streets in Srinagar city are waterlogged following rainfall jammu kashmir
जम्मू-कश्मीर में गुरुवार को हो रही बारिश से श्रीनगर शहर की सड़कों पर जलभराव की समस्या उत्पन्न हो गई। श्रीनगर नगर निगम मशीनों की मदद से पानी बाहर निकाल रहा है। उधर जम्मू संभाग में बुधवार को तेज बारिश अपने साथ आफत लेकर आई। उधमपुर शहर के बट्टलबालियां इलाके में कच्चा मकान गिर गया, जिसके नीचे दबने से आठ वर्षीय पवन कुमार की मौत हो गई। वहीं, शहर के आसपास चार मकान क्षतिग्रस्त हो गए।

srinagar srinagar waterlogged jammu kashmir rainfall jammu kashmir rainfall in jammu kashmir
