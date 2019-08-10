शहर चुनें

अगर आप जानना चाहते हैं कश्मीर के आज के हालात, तो देखिए यह सात तस्वीरें

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू, Updated Sat, 10 Aug 2019 01:35 PM IST
शनिवार को श्रीनगर के हालात
शनिवार को श्रीनगर के हालात
अनुच्छेद 370 हटाए जाने के बाद से आज यानी कि शनिवार को कश्मीर के हालातों में काफी सुधार पाया गया। काफी संख्या में लोग घरों से निकले। दुकानों पर भी भीड़ देखी गई। वहीं रोजमर्रा के कार्यों के लिए भी यहां के बाशिंदे बाहर निकलने शुरू हो गए हैं। ताजा तस्वीरें न्यूज एजेंसी एएनआई ने जारी की है।
