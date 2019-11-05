जानिए लद्दाख पुलिस से जुड़ी खास बातें, यह रहेगा वर्दी का रंग, ऐसे करेगी काम

बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
जानिए लद्दाख पुलिस से जुड़ी खास बातें, यह रहेगा वर्दी का रंग, ऐसे करेगी काम
अजय मीनिया, जम्मू, Updated Tue, 05 Nov 2019 12:58 AM IST
देशभर की तरह जम्मू कश्मीर और लद्दाख पुलिस की वर्दी का रंग भी खाकी ही होगा। नाम अलग-अलग हो सकते हैं, लेकिन रंग एक ही रहेगा। हालांकि पुलिस का मौजूदा डिप साइन बदल सकता है।
4 नवंबर 2019
