Jammu and Kashmir ›   Jammu

कारगिल से वॉर जोन का टैग हटाया जाए, तस्वीर देख आप भी चले आएंगे घूमने

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू, Updated Wed, 11 Sep 2019 12:01 AM IST
कारगिल
कारगिल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
‘वॉर जोन’ का टैग हटाने और लेह को अंतरराष्ट्रीय पर्यटकों के आने की जगह बनाने के लिए वहां के करीब 500 परिवार केंद्र सरकार की तरफ आंखें गड़ाए बैठे हैं। पर्यटन मंत्री के लेह के तीन दिन के दौरे के दौरान वहां के टूर आपरेटर और होटल चालकों की तरफ से उन्हें कारगिल क्षेत्र पर ध्यान देने की अपील की गई। उनका कहना था कि लेह अभी भी भारत और पाकिस्तान के 1999 कारगिल की लड़ाई की परछांई में जी रहा है।
कारगिल
कारगिल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कारगिल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कारगिल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कारगिल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कारगिल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कारगिल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कारगिल वॉर मेमोरियल
कारगिल वॉर मेमोरियल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
