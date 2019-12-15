शहर चुनें

चौथे दिन भी नहीं खुला जम्मू-श्रीनगर नेशनल हाईवे, 3000 वाहन व पर्यटक फंसे, बचाव कार्य जारी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू, Updated Sun, 15 Dec 2019 07:26 PM IST
जम्मू-श्रीनगर हाईवे जाम
1 of 5
जम्मू-श्रीनगर हाईवे जाम - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आसमान साफ रहने और धूप निकलने के बाद भी जम्मू-श्रीनगर नेशनल हाईवे पर यातायात बहाल नहीं हो पाया है। रविवार को लगातार चौथे दिन हाईवे बंद रहने से हजारों वाहन रास्ते में फंसे हैं। रामबन जिले के पंथयाल, रामसू, बैटरी चश्मा और मंकी मोड़ में भूस्खलन का मलबा हटाया जा रहा है। 

 
jammu srinagar national highway update jammu srinagar highway jammu srinagar highway jam
जम्मू-श्रीनगर हाईवे जाम
जम्मू-श्रीनगर हाईवे जाम - फोटो : अमर उजाला
जम्मू-श्रीनगर हाईवे जाम
जम्मू-श्रीनगर हाईवे जाम - फोटो : अमर उजाला
जम्मू-श्रीनगर हाईवे जाम
जम्मू-श्रीनगर हाईवे जाम - फोटो : अमर उजाला
जम्मू-श्रीनगर हाईवे जाम
जम्मू-श्रीनगर हाईवे जाम - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बर्फबारी की तस्वीरें
बर्फबारी की तस्वीरें - फोटो : अमर उजाला
