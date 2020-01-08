शहर चुनें

jammu srinagar highway still closed on third day due to land slide, 4000 vehicles were stranded

आफत बना मौसम, तीसरे दिन भी जम्मू-श्रीनगर हाईवे बंद, हजारों पर्यटक व वाहन फंसे, राहत कार्य जारी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू, Updated Wed, 08 Jan 2020 02:55 PM IST
बर्फबारी की तस्वीरें
बर्फबारी की तस्वीरें - फोटो : बासित जरगर
जम्मू-कश्मीर और लद्दाख के कई हिस्सों में चौथे दिन भी बारिश और बर्फबारी का सिलसिला जारी रहा। आफत बने मौसम से तीसरे दिन भी जम्मू-श्रीनगर राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग बंद रहा। जवाहर टनल के बाहर बर्फबारी और रामबन के कई इलाकों में भूस्खलन से हजारों वाहन हाईवे पर फंसे हुए हैं। मौसम विज्ञान के मुताबिक बुधवार को कुछ हिस्सों में बारिश को छोड़कर मौसम में सुधार आया है, लेकिन 12-13 जनवरी को फिर मौसम बिगड़ेगा। 
बर्फबारी की तस्वीरें
बर्फबारी की तस्वीरें - फोटो : बासित जरगर
बर्फबारी की तस्वीरें - फोटो : बासित जरगर
बर्फबारी की तस्वीरें - फोटो : बासित जरगर
बर्फबारी की तस्वीरें - फोटो : बासित जरगर
बर्फबारी की तस्वीरें - फोटो : बासित जरगर
