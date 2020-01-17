शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Jammu and Kashmir ›   Jammu ›   Jammu Srinagar highway opened one way, photos of jammu kashmir snowfall

जम्मू-श्रीनगर हाईवे पर एकतरफा यातायात बहाल, मौसम साफ, तस्वीरों में देखिए हाल-ए-कश्मीर

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू, Updated Fri, 17 Jan 2020 07:00 PM IST
बर्फबारी
1 of 6
बर्फबारी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
जम्मू-श्रीनगर राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग के बहाल होने से राहत मिली है। लेकिन अभी दोनों तरफ से यातायात बहाल नहीं हो पाया है। शुक्रवार को श्रीनगर से जम्मू के लिए वाहनों को छोड़ा गया। घाटी में शीत लहर जारी है। कई जिलों में दिन का तापमान पांच डिग्री से नीचे चल रहा है। जम्मू में मौसम साफ होने पर तापमान में उछाल आया है। 

 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
अब WEEKEND पर भी होगी, सरकारी नौकरी की तैयारी ,अभी जुड़ें सफलता क्लास से, सिर्फ Rs. 2,999 में
Register Now!
विज्ञापन
snowfall in srinagar snowfall in jammu kashmir kashmir weather jammu kashmir weather
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

मौसम
Lucknow

यूपी: ठंड का प्रकोप जारी, प्राइमरी से कक्षा 12 तक के स्कूलों का समय बदला

17 जनवरी 2020

युवक को पीटते पुलिसर्मी
Agra

सरेबाजार 'खाकी' की दबंगई, बाइक खड़ी करने पर अधिवक्ता को पीटा, गाड़ी में बैठे थे प्रभारी

17 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
त्योहारों के मौसम में ऐसे बढ़ाएं रिश्तों में मिठास
Dholpur Fresh (Advertorial)

त्योहारों के मौसम में ऐसे बढ़ाएं रिश्तों में मिठास
अखिलेश और सुब्रत के बीच जुबानी जंग तेज
Kanpur

डिंपल पर छिड़ी अखिलेश सुब्रत की जुबानी जंग में कूदा ये सपा नेता, बोला वाणी पर नियंत्रण रखें भाजपाई..

17 जनवरी 2020

चित्रकूट में सपा नेता व पत्नी की मौत का मामला
Kanpur

सपा नेता ने मारने से पहले पत्नी को खिलाया था होटल में खाना खरीदी थी मिठाई, अब नहीं मिल रही लाश

17 जनवरी 2020

मौनी अमावस्या पर गया में कराएं तर्पण, हर तरह के ऋण से मिलेगी मुक्ति : 24 जनवरी 2020
Astrology Services

मौनी अमावस्या पर गया में कराएं तर्पण, हर तरह के ऋण से मिलेगी मुक्ति : 24 जनवरी 2020
यूपी डीजीपी ने प्रेस कांफ्रेस कर दी मामले की जानकारी।
Lucknow

मुंबई सहित 50 से अधिक बम धमाकों का आरोपी है 'डॉक्टर बम', गिरफ्तारी के बाद लाया गया सामने, तस्वीरें

17 जनवरी 2020

शाहीन बाग में प्रदर्शन करते लोग
Delhi NCR

शाहीन बाग: मेले जैसा नजारा, चेहरे पर टैटू बनवा रहे लोग, चल रहा सेल्फी का दौर

17 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

Snow Heavy Blanket Covered uttarakhand 650 villages today see Visuals
Dehradun

फिर बर्फ के आगोश में समाए देवभूमि के 650 से ज्यादा गांव, कई जगह रास्ते बंद, तस्वीरें...

17 जनवरी 2020

Himachal peaks again covered with snow, 265 roads blocked, power-water supply stalled
Himachal Pradesh

हिमाचल की चोटियां फिर बर्फ से लकदक, 265 सड़कें बंद, कई भागों में बिजली आपूर्ति ठप

17 जनवरी 2020

त्योहारों के मौसम में ऐसे बढ़ाएं रिश्तों में मिठास
Dholpur Fresh (Advertorial)

त्योहारों के मौसम में ऐसे बढ़ाएं रिश्तों में मिठास
विज्ञापन
जलीस अंसारी को पकड़ कर ले जाती एसटीएफ
Kanpur

मुंबई ब्लास्ट का आरोपी जलीस अंसारी ट्रेन में बैठ आया था कानपुर, बाेला घर में बीवी से होती थी लड़ाई

17 जनवरी 2020

योगी और विश्व हिंदु परिषद् के वरिष्ठ नेता अशोक सिंघल बीमार महंत अवैद्यनाथ के साथ।
Gorakhpur

हिंदुत्व के प्रति लगाव ने बनाया आदित्य, इस कार्यक्रम में अवेद्यनाथ से पहली बार मिले थे योगी

17 जनवरी 2020

मौनी अमावस्या पर गया में कराएं तर्पण, हर तरह के ऋण से मिलेगी मुक्ति : 24 जनवरी 2020
Astrology Services

मौनी अमावस्या पर गया में कराएं तर्पण, हर तरह के ऋण से मिलेगी मुक्ति : 24 जनवरी 2020
बारिश में स्कूल जाते बच्चें।
Gorakhpur

रातभर हुई बारिश से भीगा-भीगा गोरखपुर, खिचड़ी मेले में उमड़ी आस्था, देखें आज की ताजा खबरें

17 जनवरी 2020

बाएं लखन और दाएं बेड पर आसिफ को लिटाते संस्था के लोग।
Chandigarh

धार्मिक एकता की मिशालः तीन साल से बेड पर हैं आसिफ, सेवा कर रहे लखन, देखें- तस्वीरें

17 जनवरी 2020

छाता लेकर ताजमहल पहुंचे पर्यटक
Agra

ऐसी दीवानगी देखी नहीं कहीं...बारिश में भी नहीं रुके पर्यटकों के कदम, देखें ताज की खूबसूरत तस्वीरें

17 जनवरी 2020

डिफेंस एक्सपो को लेकर वृंदावन में चल रहीं तैयारियां
Lucknow

डिफेंस एक्सपोः ‘युद्धस्तर’ पर तैयारियां, निखर रही इस कॉलोनी की रंगत, ड्रोन के इस्तेमाल पर रोक

17 जनवरी 2020

पानी में डूबी फसलें
Agra

सिंचाई विभाग की लापरवाही से 3000 बीघा फसल जलमग्न, खेतों का हाल देख छलके किसान के आंसू

17 जनवरी 2020

मौके पर मौजूद पुलिस
Meerut

कुख्यात योगेश भदौड़ा के साथी अक्षय की हत्या में बड़ा खुलासा, इसलिए हुआ मर्डर, गैंगवार की आशंका

17 जनवरी 2020

घटिया रोड पर जलभराव
Agra

माघ महीने में सावन-भादौं जैसी बरसात, ताजमहल के शहर में ऐसे हो गए हालात, देखें तस्वीरें

17 जनवरी 2020

वैभव, उज्जवला और सौम्या गर्ग
Lucknow

लखनऊ के मेधावियों ने सीए की परीक्षा में रचा इतिहास, साझा किए अपने सक्सेस मंत्रा

17 जनवरी 2020

Nirbhaya case only one executioner jallad to hang all four convicts
Delhi NCR

निर्भया केसः 22 जनवरी को दो नहीं सिर्फ एक जल्लाद देगा चारों दोषियों को फांसी

17 जनवरी 2020

जानकारी देते डीआईजी मध्य कश्मीर, पकड़े गए आतंकी व बरामद विस्फोटक
Jammu

श्रीनगरः पकड़े गए जैश के पांच आतंकियों से पूछताछ में हुआ बड़ा खुलासा, विस्फोटकों से भरे जैकेट बरामद

17 जनवरी 2020

uttarakhand weather today: beautiful photos of snowfall in auli
Chamoli

औलीः बर्फबारी रुकी तो दिखा अद्भुत नजारा, तस्वीरों में देखें बर्फ की चांदी से ढकी वादियों की खूबसूरती

17 जनवरी 2020

थ्री नॉट थ्री
Meerut

अलविदा थ्री नॉट थ्री: पुलिस की शान इस रायफल की जल्द होगी विदाई, इंसास से लैस होंगे पुलिसकर्मी

17 जनवरी 2020

बर्फबारी
बर्फबारी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बर्फबारी
बर्फबारी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बर्फबारी
बर्फबारी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बर्फबारी
बर्फबारी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बर्फबारी
बर्फबारी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बर्फबारी
बर्फबारी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

दिल्ली चुनाव 2020: भाजपा ने जारी की 57 उम्मीदवारों की सूची

दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनाव के लिए भाजपा ने 57 उम्मीदवारों की सूची शुक्रवार को जारी कर दी गई है। इस दौरान मनोज तिवारी ने दावा किया की दिल्ली में भाजपा की सरकार बनेगी।

17 जनवरी 2020

concept pic 3:12

कैसा ताकतवर बन गया छोटा सा देश इजराइल?

17 जनवरी 2020

बॉलीवुड 1:53

'जय मम्मी दी' की स्पेशल स्क्रीनिंग में सनी सिंह, सोनाली सहगल और पूनम ढिल्लन समते कई स्टार्स

17 जनवरी 2020

डॉन 2:11

करीम लाला को देखकर दाऊद इब्राहिम बना डॉन इसलिए नहीं की करीम की हत्या

17 जनवरी 2020

स्मृति ईरानी 2:37

निर्भया केस: स्मृति ईरानी का ‘आप’ पर निशाना, कहा- नाबालिग को सिलाई मशीन और 10 हजार क्यों दिए थे?

17 जनवरी 2020

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited