Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Jammu and Kashmir ›   Jammu ›   indian army paid tribute to jawan subhash thapa who lost his life during ceasefire violation on LOC

सिलीगुड़ी के जवान को सेना ने दी अंतिम विदाई, मां से आखिरी बार बोला था आपकी चाय बहुत याद आती है

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू, Updated Sat, 12 Oct 2019 07:07 PM IST
शहीद जवान को आखरी सलामी देते सेना के अधिकारी
1 of 5
शहीद जवान को आखरी सलामी देते सेना के अधिकारी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
वास्तविक नियंत्रण रेखा पर घुसपैठियों को सीमा पार से भेजने की साजिश में जुटा पाकिस्तान लगातार संघर्ष विराम का उल्लंघन कर रहा है। तीन दिन तक पुंछ जिले में गोलाबारी करने के बाद शुक्रवार सुबह पाकिस्तानी सेना ने नौशेरा सेक्टर में भारी गोलाबारी करते हुए अग्रिम चौकियों व रिहाइशी इलाकों को निशाना बनाया था। गोलाबारी में राष्ट्रीय राइफल के जवान सुभाष थापा शहीद हो गए थे। वह गांव-पानीघटा रोड, तहसील-सिलीगुड़ी, जिला दार्जिलिंग (पश्चिम बंगाल) के रहने वाले थे। इस बीच शुक्रवार को ही उत्तरी कश्मीर के बारामुला जिले के उड़ी सेक्टर में भी पाकिस्तान ने गोले दागे थे। 
pakistan ceasefire ceasefire violation
शहीद जवान को आखरी सलामी देते सेना के अधिकारी
शहीद जवान को आखरी सलामी देते सेना के अधिकारी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
शहीद जवान को आखरी सलामी देते सेना के अधिकारी
शहीद जवान को आखरी सलामी देते सेना के अधिकारी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
शहीद जवान को आखरी सलामी देते सेना के अधिकारी
शहीद जवान को आखरी सलामी देते सेना के अधिकारी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
शहीद जवान को आखरी सलामी देते वायुसेना के अधिकारी
शहीद जवान को आखरी सलामी देते वायुसेना के अधिकारी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
