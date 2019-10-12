सिलीगुड़ी के जवान को सेना ने दी अंतिम विदाई, मां से आखिरी बार बोला था आपकी चाय बहुत याद आती है

{"_id":"5da1d6ea8ebc3e0131499efb","slug":"indian-army-paid-tribute-to-jawan-subhash-thapa-who-lost-his-life-during-ceasefire-violation-on-loc","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093f\u0932\u0940\u0917\u0941\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u0935\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u094b \u0938\u0947\u0928\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u0940 \u0905\u0902\u0924\u093f\u092e \u0935\u093f\u0926\u093e\u0908, \u092e\u093e\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0906\u0916\u093f\u0930\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0906\u092a\u0915\u0940 \u091a\u093e\u092f \u092c\u0939\u0941\u0924 \u092f\u093e\u0926 \u0906\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
शहीद जवान को आखरी सलामी देते सेना के अधिकारी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
शहीद जवान को आखरी सलामी देते वायुसेना के अधिकारी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला