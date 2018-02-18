बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a8971724f1c1b0a7b8b7ba2","slug":"government-s-special-arrangements-for-board-exams-question-paper-sent-from-police-stations","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"J&K: \u092c\u094b\u0930\u094d\u0921 \u092a\u0930\u0940\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u0915\u0932 \u0930\u094b\u0915\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0916\u093e\u0938 \u0907\u0902\u0924\u091c\u093e\u092e, \u0925\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0936\u094d\u0928 \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
J&K: बोर्ड परीक्षाओं में नकल रोकने के लिए सरकार ने किया खास इंतजाम, थानों से जाएंगे प्रश्न पत्र
न्यूज डेस्क,अमर उजाला,जम्मू, Updated Sun, 18 Feb 2018 06:00 PM IST
जम्मू संभाग में वार्षिक परीक्षाओं में नकल रोकने को लेकर स्कूल शिक्षा बोर्ड ने पुख्ता इंतजाम किया है। सरकार ने इस बार स्कूलों में प्रश्न पत्र भेजने में बदलाव किया है।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5a8971724f1c1b0a7b8b7ba2","slug":"government-s-special-arrangements-for-board-exams-question-paper-sent-from-police-stations","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"J&K: \u092c\u094b\u0930\u094d\u0921 \u092a\u0930\u0940\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u0915\u0932 \u0930\u094b\u0915\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0916\u093e\u0938 \u0907\u0902\u0924\u091c\u093e\u092e, \u0925\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0936\u094d\u0928 \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a8971724f1c1b0a7b8b7ba2","slug":"government-s-special-arrangements-for-board-exams-question-paper-sent-from-police-stations","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"J&K: \u092c\u094b\u0930\u094d\u0921 \u092a\u0930\u0940\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u0915\u0932 \u0930\u094b\u0915\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0916\u093e\u0938 \u0907\u0902\u0924\u091c\u093e\u092e, \u0925\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0936\u094d\u0928 \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a8971724f1c1b0a7b8b7ba2","slug":"government-s-special-arrangements-for-board-exams-question-paper-sent-from-police-stations","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"J&K: \u092c\u094b\u0930\u094d\u0921 \u092a\u0930\u0940\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u0915\u0932 \u0930\u094b\u0915\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0916\u093e\u0938 \u0907\u0902\u0924\u091c\u093e\u092e, \u0925\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0936\u094d\u0928 \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a8971724f1c1b0a7b8b7ba2","slug":"government-s-special-arrangements-for-board-exams-question-paper-sent-from-police-stations","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"J&K: \u092c\u094b\u0930\u094d\u0921 \u092a\u0930\u0940\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u0915\u0932 \u0930\u094b\u0915\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0916\u093e\u0938 \u0907\u0902\u0924\u091c\u093e\u092e, \u0925\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0936\u094d\u0928 \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a8971724f1c1b0a7b8b7ba2","slug":"government-s-special-arrangements-for-board-exams-question-paper-sent-from-police-stations","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"J&K: \u092c\u094b\u0930\u094d\u0921 \u092a\u0930\u0940\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u0915\u0932 \u0930\u094b\u0915\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0916\u093e\u0938 \u0907\u0902\u0924\u091c\u093e\u092e, \u0925\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0936\u094d\u0928 \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a8971724f1c1b0a7b8b7ba2","slug":"government-s-special-arrangements-for-board-exams-question-paper-sent-from-police-stations","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"J&K: \u092c\u094b\u0930\u094d\u0921 \u092a\u0930\u0940\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u0915\u0932 \u0930\u094b\u0915\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0916\u093e\u0938 \u0907\u0902\u0924\u091c\u093e\u092e, \u0925\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0936\u094d\u0928 \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a8971724f1c1b0a7b8b7ba2","slug":"government-s-special-arrangements-for-board-exams-question-paper-sent-from-police-stations","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"J&K: \u092c\u094b\u0930\u094d\u0921 \u092a\u0930\u0940\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u0915\u0932 \u0930\u094b\u0915\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0916\u093e\u0938 \u0907\u0902\u0924\u091c\u093e\u092e, \u0925\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0936\u094d\u0928 \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Switch to Amarujala.com App
Get Lightning Fast Experience
Click On
Add to Home Screen
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.