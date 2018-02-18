अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Jammu and Kashmir ›   Jammu ›   Government's special arrangements for board exams, question paper sent from police stations

J&K: बोर्ड परीक्षाओं में नकल रोकने के लिए सरकार ने किया खास इंतजाम, थानों से जाएंगे प्रश्न पत्र

न्यूज डेस्क,अमर उजाला,जम्मू, Updated Sun, 18 Feb 2018 06:00 PM IST
Government's special arrangements for board exams, question paper sent from police stations
1 of 7
जम्मू संभाग में वार्षिक परीक्षाओं में नकल रोकने को लेकर स्कूल शिक्षा बोर्ड ने पुख्ता इंतजाम किया है। सरकार ने इस बार स्कूलों में प्रश्न पत्र भेजने में बदलाव किया है। 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
board exams j&k board exams jammu and kashmir

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

a rohingya arrested by jammu police in the case of human trafficking
Jammu

रोहिंग्या का खुलासा, जुमे के रोज होता था लड़कियों की खरीदने-बेचने का कारोबार

18 फरवरी 2018

indian fast bowler praveen kumar break traffic rules by driving car without number
Chandigarh

टीम इंडिया के तेज गेंदबाज ने ताक पर रखे नियम, किया कुछ ऐसा देख चौंके लोग, तस्वीरें

18 फरवरी 2018

lady guest teacher shaved off head with son in haryana
Chandigarh

शहीद की पत्नी ने बेटे के साथ मुंडन कराया, इधर सरकार ने कर दिया ये काम, तस्वीरें

18 फरवरी 2018

new offers for domestic flights
Delhi NCR

1000 रुपये से भी कम में करें हवाई यात्रा, ये कंपनियां दे रहीं जबरदस्त ऑफर्स

18 फरवरी 2018

punjab haryana highcourt decision in favour of indian army martyr soldiers rights
Chandigarh

शहीद सैनिकों के हकों को लेकर हाईकोर्ट का ऐतिहासिक फैसला, जान ले हर कोई

18 फरवरी 2018

view new photo of taimur ali khan in south indian dress
Delhi NCR

क्या आपने देखा तैमूर अली खान का नया साउथ इंडियन अवतार, देखें PICS

18 फरवरी 2018

More in City & states

beawar gas tragedy- wedding rituals completed quickly by bride and groom after tragedy
Jaipur

ब्यावर दुखांतिका: सन्नाटे और मातम के बीच फेरे, 15 मिनट में पूरी हुई शादी की रस्में

18 फरवरी 2018

girl swallowed poison with boy friend on marriage day in rohtak
Chandigarh

जुदाई बर्दाश्त नहीं हुई, शादी से घंटा पहले प्रेमी संग ऐसे हाल में मिली, देख मां-बाप सन्न

18 फरवरी 2018

sapna chaudhary without makeup spotted in airport
Chandigarh

बिना मेकअप के कैसी दिखती हैं सपना चौधरी, तस्वीरें Facebook पर वायरल

18 फरवरी 2018

bride swallowed poison on marriage day, groom wedded with another girl
Chandigarh

दूल्हा बारात लेकर पहुंच गया, पर ऐन मौके पर दुल्हन की पोल खुल गई और फिर...

18 फरवरी 2018

five zodiac will face big loss
Dehradun

19 से 25 फरवरी के बीच चंद्रमा बदल रहा राशि, इन 05 राशियों के लिए आने वाला है बुरा समय

18 फरवरी 2018

strange ten kilos of radish
Kanpur

PHOTOS: शायद इससे पहले इतनी बड़ी मूली न देखी होगी, वजन सुनकर दंग रह जाएंगे

18 फरवरी 2018

new bhojpuri song of nirahua and amrapali dubey is getting viral
Delhi NCR

इस भोजपुरी गाने के जरिए हो रहा GST का विरोध, तेजी से हो रहा वायरल

18 फरवरी 2018

kumar vishwas tweeted about democracy and hafiz saeed
Delhi NCR

कुमार विश्वास ने लोकतंत्र पर किया ट्वीट, नेताओं को बताया हाफिज सईद..

18 फरवरी 2018

three friends died in road accident on the way to aunt house
Chandigarh

जानलेवा सफर, बुआ के घर पहुंचने से पहले छीन ली 3 दोस्तों की जान, देखिए कैसे?

18 फरवरी 2018

anil kapoor inaugurated malabar jewelry
Delhi NCR

PICS: शोरूम के उद्घाटन में 'एजी ओजी' पर झूमे अनिल कपूर, उमड़ी भारी भीड़

18 फरवरी 2018

man poses krishna Modus operandi
Dehradun

खुल गया मर्द बनकर कई लड़कियों को दर्द देने वाली शातिर महिला का राज

18 फरवरी 2018

india post payment bank services in chandigarh sector 29 post office
Chandigarh

1 अप्रैल से डाकघरों में ये शानदार स्कीम मिलेगी, 10 क्लिक करके जानिए फायदे

18 फरवरी 2018

Brutal murder in jalaun uttar pradesh
Kanpur

नृशंस हत्याः शरीर पर सिर्फ एक कपड़ा था, आरी से गर्दन काटकर धड़ खेत में फेंका

18 फरवरी 2018

new probleme create for ration card holders
Dehradun

राशनकार्ड धारकों के लिए खड़ी हुई नई मुसीबत, पढ़ लें नहीं तो पछताएंगे

18 फरवरी 2018

case against husband in domestic violence due to these reasons
Kanpur

चाट खिलाने- घुमाने नहीं ले जाता पति तो कर दिया मुकदमा, एक आरोप इस तरह सोने का भी

18 फरवरी 2018

shraddha kapoor new talent
Dehradun

श्रद्धा कपूर की एक्टिंग और सिंगिंग तो सबने देखी, अब देखिए उनका ये नया टैलेंट

18 फरवरी 2018

Switch to Amarujala.com App

Get Lightning Fast Experience

Click On Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.