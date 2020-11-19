शहर चुनें
तस्वीरें: गोला-बारूद ले जा रहे चार पाक आतंकी ढेर, 11 एके-47 बरामद, खतरनाक इरादों को जवानों ने ऐसे किया नाकाम

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, जम्मू, Updated Thu, 19 Nov 2020 10:50 AM IST
encounter in nagrota
1 of 6
encounter in nagrota - फोटो : अमर उजाला
जम्मू-कश्मीर के नगरोटा में सुरक्षाबलों ने लश्कर-ए-तैयबा के चार आतंकियों को मुठभेड़ के बाद मार गिराया। ये चारों आतंकी पाकिस्तान के थे और ट्रक में गोला-बारूद लेकर जम्मू से श्रीनगर जा रहे थे। खुफिया एजेंसी से मिली खबर के बाद सुरक्षाबलों ने नगरोटा स्थित टोल प्लाजा पर वाहनों की जांच शुरू की। 
 
encounter in nagrota
encounter in nagrota - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आतंकियों से बरामद किए गए हथियार
आतंकियों से बरामद किए गए हथियार - फोटो : एएनआई
बारूद से भरा ट्रक उड़ाया
बारूद से भरा ट्रक उड़ाया - फोटो : अमर उजाला
encounter in nagrota
encounter in nagrota - फोटो : अमर उजाला
encounter in nagrota
encounter in nagrota - फोटो : अमर उजाला
encounter in nagrota
encounter in nagrota - फोटो : अमर उजाला
