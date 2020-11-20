शहर चुनें
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Jammu and Kashmir ›   Jammu ›   Encounter In Nagrota Jammu 180-minute operation 4 terrorists killed see photos

नगरोटा एनकाउंटर: अल सुबह सन्नाटे को चीरती गोलियों की तड़तड़ाहट से सहम गए लोग, 180 मिनट का ऑपरेशन, 4 आतंकी ढेर

सतीश वालिया, अमर उजाला, जम्मू, Updated Fri, 20 Nov 2020 10:00 AM IST
Nagrota Encounter
1 of 7
Nagrota Encounter - फोटो : अमर उजाला
जम्मू-श्रीनगर हाईवे पर बन टोल प्लाजा के पास आतंकी हमले के बाद सुरक्षाबलों ने 180 मिनट के ऑपरेशन में सभी चार आतंकियों का सफाया कर दिया। अल सुबह सन्नाटे को चीरती हुई गोलियों की तड़तड़ाहट से पूरा इलाका जाग गया। हालांकि सुबह उजाले के बाद ही लोग मौके पर पहुंचे। 
 
city & states jammu encounter terrorists ban toll plaza encounter in nagrota

Nagrota Encounter
Nagrota Encounter - फोटो : अमर उजाला
Nagrota Encounter
Nagrota Encounter - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
encounter in nagrota
encounter in nagrota - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बारूद से भरा ट्रक उड़ाया
बारूद से भरा ट्रक उड़ाया - फोटो : अमर उजाला
encounter in nagrota
encounter in nagrota - फोटो : अमर उजाला
जला हुआ ट्रक
जला हुआ ट्रक - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आतंकियों से बरामद किए गए हथियार
आतंकियों से बरामद किए गए हथियार - फोटो : एएनआई
