नगरोटा एनकाउंटर: अल सुबह सन्नाटे को चीरती गोलियों की तड़तड़ाहट से सहम गए लोग, 180 मिनट का ऑपरेशन, 4 आतंकी ढेर

{"_id":"5fb7438924abfc7d66195a6d","slug":"encounter-in-nagrota-jammu-180-minute-operation-4-terrorists-killed-see-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u0917\u0930\u094b\u091f\u093e \u090f\u0928\u0915\u093e\u0909\u0902\u091f\u0930: \u0905\u0932 \u0938\u0941\u092c\u0939 \u0938\u0928\u094d\u0928\u093e\u091f\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u091a\u0940\u0930\u0924\u0940 \u0917\u094b\u0932\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0921\u093c\u0924\u0921\u093c\u093e\u0939\u091f \u0938\u0947 \u0938\u0939\u092e \u0917\u090f \u0932\u094b\u0917, 180 \u092e\u093f\u0928\u091f \u0915\u093e \u0911\u092a\u0930\u0947\u0936\u0928, 4 \u0906\u0924\u0902\u0915\u0940 \u0922\u0947\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Nagrota Encounter
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5fb7438924abfc7d66195a6d","slug":"encounter-in-nagrota-jammu-180-minute-operation-4-terrorists-killed-see-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u0917\u0930\u094b\u091f\u093e \u090f\u0928\u0915\u093e\u0909\u0902\u091f\u0930: \u0905\u0932 \u0938\u0941\u092c\u0939 \u0938\u0928\u094d\u0928\u093e\u091f\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u091a\u0940\u0930\u0924\u0940 \u0917\u094b\u0932\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0921\u093c\u0924\u0921\u093c\u093e\u0939\u091f \u0938\u0947 \u0938\u0939\u092e \u0917\u090f \u0932\u094b\u0917, 180 \u092e\u093f\u0928\u091f \u0915\u093e \u0911\u092a\u0930\u0947\u0936\u0928, 4 \u0906\u0924\u0902\u0915\u0940 \u0922\u0947\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Nagrota Encounter
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
{"_id":"5fb7438924abfc7d66195a6d","slug":"encounter-in-nagrota-jammu-180-minute-operation-4-terrorists-killed-see-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u0917\u0930\u094b\u091f\u093e \u090f\u0928\u0915\u093e\u0909\u0902\u091f\u0930: \u0905\u0932 \u0938\u0941\u092c\u0939 \u0938\u0928\u094d\u0928\u093e\u091f\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u091a\u0940\u0930\u0924\u0940 \u0917\u094b\u0932\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0921\u093c\u0924\u0921\u093c\u093e\u0939\u091f \u0938\u0947 \u0938\u0939\u092e \u0917\u090f \u0932\u094b\u0917, 180 \u092e\u093f\u0928\u091f \u0915\u093e \u0911\u092a\u0930\u0947\u0936\u0928, 4 \u0906\u0924\u0902\u0915\u0940 \u0922\u0947\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
encounter in nagrota
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5fb7438924abfc7d66195a6d","slug":"encounter-in-nagrota-jammu-180-minute-operation-4-terrorists-killed-see-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u0917\u0930\u094b\u091f\u093e \u090f\u0928\u0915\u093e\u0909\u0902\u091f\u0930: \u0905\u0932 \u0938\u0941\u092c\u0939 \u0938\u0928\u094d\u0928\u093e\u091f\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u091a\u0940\u0930\u0924\u0940 \u0917\u094b\u0932\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0921\u093c\u0924\u0921\u093c\u093e\u0939\u091f \u0938\u0947 \u0938\u0939\u092e \u0917\u090f \u0932\u094b\u0917, 180 \u092e\u093f\u0928\u091f \u0915\u093e \u0911\u092a\u0930\u0947\u0936\u0928, 4 \u0906\u0924\u0902\u0915\u0940 \u0922\u0947\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बारूद से भरा ट्रक उड़ाया
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5fb7438924abfc7d66195a6d","slug":"encounter-in-nagrota-jammu-180-minute-operation-4-terrorists-killed-see-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u0917\u0930\u094b\u091f\u093e \u090f\u0928\u0915\u093e\u0909\u0902\u091f\u0930: \u0905\u0932 \u0938\u0941\u092c\u0939 \u0938\u0928\u094d\u0928\u093e\u091f\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u091a\u0940\u0930\u0924\u0940 \u0917\u094b\u0932\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0921\u093c\u0924\u0921\u093c\u093e\u0939\u091f \u0938\u0947 \u0938\u0939\u092e \u0917\u090f \u0932\u094b\u0917, 180 \u092e\u093f\u0928\u091f \u0915\u093e \u0911\u092a\u0930\u0947\u0936\u0928, 4 \u0906\u0924\u0902\u0915\u0940 \u0922\u0947\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
encounter in nagrota
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5fb7438924abfc7d66195a6d","slug":"encounter-in-nagrota-jammu-180-minute-operation-4-terrorists-killed-see-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u0917\u0930\u094b\u091f\u093e \u090f\u0928\u0915\u093e\u0909\u0902\u091f\u0930: \u0905\u0932 \u0938\u0941\u092c\u0939 \u0938\u0928\u094d\u0928\u093e\u091f\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u091a\u0940\u0930\u0924\u0940 \u0917\u094b\u0932\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0921\u093c\u0924\u0921\u093c\u093e\u0939\u091f \u0938\u0947 \u0938\u0939\u092e \u0917\u090f \u0932\u094b\u0917, 180 \u092e\u093f\u0928\u091f \u0915\u093e \u0911\u092a\u0930\u0947\u0936\u0928, 4 \u0906\u0924\u0902\u0915\u0940 \u0922\u0947\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
जला हुआ ट्रक
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5fb7438924abfc7d66195a6d","slug":"encounter-in-nagrota-jammu-180-minute-operation-4-terrorists-killed-see-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u0917\u0930\u094b\u091f\u093e \u090f\u0928\u0915\u093e\u0909\u0902\u091f\u0930: \u0905\u0932 \u0938\u0941\u092c\u0939 \u0938\u0928\u094d\u0928\u093e\u091f\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u091a\u0940\u0930\u0924\u0940 \u0917\u094b\u0932\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0921\u093c\u0924\u0921\u093c\u093e\u0939\u091f \u0938\u0947 \u0938\u0939\u092e \u0917\u090f \u0932\u094b\u0917, 180 \u092e\u093f\u0928\u091f \u0915\u093e \u0911\u092a\u0930\u0947\u0936\u0928, 4 \u0906\u0924\u0902\u0915\u0940 \u0922\u0947\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
आतंकियों से बरामद किए गए हथियार
- फोटो : एएनआई