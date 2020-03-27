शहर चुनें

कोरोना को मात देने के लिए जवानों ने संभाला मोर्चा, वायुसेना ने सूरत से श्रीनगर पहुंचाया ये सब सामान

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू, Updated Fri, 27 Mar 2020 06:15 PM IST
लोगों को जागरूक करती सेना
लोगों को जागरूक करती सेना - फोटो : भारतीय सेना
कश्मीर घाटी में लगातार बढ़ रहे कोरोना वायरस के संक्रमित मामलों को ध्यान में रखते हुए श्रीनगर म्युनिसिपल कारपोरेशन (एसएमसी) के साथ सहयोग देने के लिए भारतीय सेना की कश्मीर में तैनात चिनार कोर ने भी कमर कस ली है।
 
लोगों को जागरूक करती सेना
लोगों को जागरूक करती सेना - फोटो : भारतीय सेना
लोगों को जागरूक करती सेना
लोगों को जागरूक करती सेना - फोटो : भारतीय सेना
लोगों को जागरूक करती सेना
लोगों को जागरूक करती सेना - फोटो : भारतीय सेना
लोगों को जागरूक करती सेना
लोगों को जागरूक करती सेना - फोटो : भारतीय सेना
लोगों को जागरूक करती सेना
लोगों को जागरूक करती सेना - फोटो : भारतीय सेना
लोगों को जागरूक करती सेना
लोगों को जागरूक करती सेना - फोटो : भारतीय सेना
लोगों को जागरूक करती सेना
लोगों को जागरूक करती सेना - फोटो : भारतीय सेना
लोगों को जागरूक करती सेना
लोगों को जागरूक करती सेना - फोटो : भारतीय सेना
लोगों को जागरूक करती सेना
लोगों को जागरूक करती सेना - फोटो : भारतीय सेना
