whatsapp हैक कर रहे चीनी हैकर्स, ऐसे करें अपना बचाव

न्यूज डेस्क,अमर उजाला,जम्मू, Updated Thu, 22 Mar 2018 07:49 PM IST
पाकिस्तान के बाद अब चीन भी भारतीय वॉट्सएप ग्रुप में सेंधमारी कर रहा है। चीन के हैकर्स सेना और सुरक्षा एजेंसियों से जुड़े वॉट्सएप ग्रुपों को अपना निशाना बना रहे हैं। इस मामले में सेना ने अलर्ट जारी करते हुए चेतावनी भी जारी की है। 
