PICS: जवानों से मिलने BSF कैंप पहुंचे अभिनेता नाना पाटेकर, भरा जवानों में जोश
Updated Tue, 26 Dec 2017 08:32 PM IST
बॉलीवुड अभिनेता नाना पाटेकर मंगलवार को बीएसएफ के पलोड़ा कैंप पहुंचे। यहां बीएसएफ जवानों के संग अपने अनुभव बांटे। नाना ने जवानों को 24 घंटे देश के लिए योगदान देने पर सलाम ठोका। जवानों के बीच देशभक्ति का जज्बा भरा।
