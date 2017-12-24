Download App
आपका शहर Close

PICS: अटल जी के पास ऐसा कौन सा था तरीका, जिसकी मदद से सुलझाया जा सकता था कश्मीर विवाद

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com- Presented by: चंद्रा पाण्डेय

Updated Mon, 25 Dec 2017 12:16 AM IST
know why only atal bihari vajpayee only solve kashmir issue

कश्मीर की समस्या का समाधान करने के लिए आजकल तमाम सियासी पार्टियां कोई ना कोई नया फार्मूला सुझाती आई हैं लेकिन असल मामले में अगर गौर करें तो कश्मीर को समझने का जो नजरिया पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी में था वो आज तक किसी भी नेता में नहीं दिखा।

Comments

Browse By Tags

atal bihari atal bihari vajpayee atal bihari vajpayee speech

आज का मुद्दा

RK नगर सीट पर दिनाकरन की जीत, बोले- 2 महीने में गिरेगी तमिलनाडु सरकार

Chennai: TTV Dhinakaran Set big win in RK Nagar bypoll

Most Viewed

इन राशियों के लिए खुशियां लेकर आएगा साल 2018, यहां जानिए आपकी राशि पर कैसा रहेगा असर

New year 2018 horoscope effect on zodiac
  • रविवार, 24 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

नया खुलासा- 'सेक्स जेल' में आने वाली लड़‌क‌ियों वहां रहने के ल‌‌िए ऐसे मजबूर करता था अय्याश बाबा

victim of baba virendra dev dixit sex jail reveals this is how he blackmail girls to stay with him
  • रविवार, 24 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

'टाइगर जिंदा है' में सलमान के 10 दमदार डायलॉग, जो पढ़ते ही जुबान पर चढ़ जाएंगे

salman khan tiger zinda hai movie hit dialogues
  • रविवार, 24 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!