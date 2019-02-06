बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5c5b0a20bdec2273a9249326","slug":"aparajita-school-gils-learned-judo-karate-and-fencing-women-empowerment","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092a\u0930\u093e\u091c\u093f\u0924\u093e: \u091c\u0942\u0921\u094b-\u0915\u0930\u093e\u091f\u0947 \u0938\u0939\u093f\u0924 \u092b\u0947\u0902\u0938\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091b\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0906\u091c\u092e\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0925, \u0915\u0939\u093e \u0905\u092c \u0939\u092e\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0921\u0930 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अपराजिता: जूडो-कराटे सहित फेंसिंग में छात्राओं ने आजमाया हाथ, कहा अब हमे किसी से डर नहीं...
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू, Updated Wed, 06 Feb 2019 09:54 PM IST
महिला सशक्तीकरण के लिए अमर उजाला ने अनूठी पहल अपराजिता का आगाज किया है। इसके तहत बुधवार को जम्मू शहर के दीवान देवी हायर सेकेंडरी स्कूल में कार्यक्रम आयोजित किया गया। इसमें स्कूल की छात्राओं ने बढ़ चढ़कर हिस्सा लिया।
