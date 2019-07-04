शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Jammu and Kashmir ›   Jammu ›   amarnath yatra 2019: ITBP braving stones glacier by placing shield to safety of pilgrims in Baltal

अमरनाथ यात्रा 2019: आईटीबीपी जवान भोले के भक्तों के लिए बन रहे ढाल, सोशल मीडिया पर वीडियो वायरल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू, Updated Thu, 04 Jul 2019 08:02 PM IST
amarnath yatra 2019: ITBP braving stones glacier by placing shield to safety of pilgrims in Baltal
1 of 6
- फोटो : ANI
अमरनाथ यात्रियों की सुरक्षा में लगे आईटीबीपी के जवान खुद को ढाल बनाकर बाबा बर्फानी के दर्शन के लिए आए यात्रियों के लिए सुरक्षा कवच बन रहे हैं। पहाड़ों से गिर रहे पत्थरों से यात्रियों को किसी प्रकार का नुकसान न पहुंचे इसके लिए वे पंक्तिबद्ध होकर खुद ढाल बनकर खड़े हो गए। आईटीबीपी के जवानों का नौ सेकेंड का वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हुआ है जिसमें उनकी सेवा भाव तथा मुस्तैदी साफ देखी जा सकती है।

अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
amarnath ki yatra amarnath yatra 2019 अमरनाथ यात्रा 2019 अमरनाथ यात्रा दर्शन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Recommended

gurugram murder and suicide
Delhi NCR

गुरुग्राम सामूहिक हत्याकांड में अब तक का सबसे बड़ा खुलासा, बेटी ही लाई थी फरसा, पिता ने उससे ही काटा

4 जुलाई 2019

maid dead body found in noida
Delhi NCR

कैसे हुई थी दो टावरों के बीच मिली घरेलू सहायिका की हत्या, पोस्टमॉर्टम रिपोर्ट में हुआ बड़ा खुलासा

4 जुलाई 2019

एलपीयू ही बेस्ट च्वॉइस क्यों है इंजीनियरिंग और अन्य कोर्सों के लिए
Lovely Professional University

एलपीयू ही बेस्ट च्वॉइस क्यों है इंजीनियरिंग और अन्य कोर्सों के लिए
पर्वतारोही चेतन पांडे का अंतिम संस्कार
Dehradun

गमगीन माहौल में हुई पर्वतारोही चेतन पांडे की अंत्येष्टि, मां ने आरती उताकर दी बेटे को अंतिम विदाई, तस्वीरें...

4 जुलाई 2019

सीएम जयराम ने कैबिनेट बैठक की अध्यक्षता की
Shimla

हिमाचल कैबिनेट ने 250 पदों को भरने की दी मंजूरी, जानिए 30 बड़े फैसले

3 जुलाई 2019

दिन-रात मेहनत के बावजूद नहीं बचा पाते पैसा? जाने वज़ह और पाएं समाधान
Astrology

दिन-रात मेहनत के बावजूद नहीं बचा पाते पैसा? जाने वज़ह और पाएं समाधान
पर्वतारोही चेतन पांडेय की पत्नी मानसी
Dehradun

पर्वतारोही पति को कफन में लिपटा देख बदहवास हुई पत्नी, पैर छूकर फूट-फूटकर रोई, तस्वीरें...

4 जुलाई 2019

अमरनाथ यात्रा के दौरान ऑक्सीजन की कमी के चलते बेसुद हुए श्रद्धालु
Jammu

अमरनाथ यात्रा 2019: ऑक्सीजन लेवल कम होने से बेसुध हुए 25 श्रद्धालु, आईटीबीपी के जवान बने फरिश्ते

4 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in City & states

Tourist enjoy fresh snowfall in Rohtang Pass Lahaul Kullu Himachal Pradesh
Shimla

इन हसीन वादियों के नजारे लेने आप भी आइए, एक बार आ गए तो जाने का मन नहीं करेगा

4 जुलाई 2019

पर्वतारोहियों के शवों को लाते सेना के जवान
Dehradun

नंदा देवी पर्वत पर बर्फ में दबे पर्वतारोहियों के शवों के पास मिली ये चीज, रेस्क्यू टीम भी हुई भावुक

4 जुलाई 2019

एलपीयू ही बेस्ट च्वॉइस क्यों है इंजीनियरिंग और अन्य कोर्सों के लिए
Lovely Professional University

एलपीयू ही बेस्ट च्वॉइस क्यों है इंजीनियरिंग और अन्य कोर्सों के लिए
विज्ञापन
who is mukhtar ansari acquitted in krishnanand rai murder case full history
Delhi NCR

कौन हैं कृष्णानंद राय हत्याकांड में बरी हुए बाहुबली मुख्तार अंसारी, जानिए पूरा इतिहास

4 जुलाई 2019

अलगाववादी नेता
Jammu

कश्मीरियों का भविष्य अंधेरे में डालने वाले अलगाववादियों के 210 बच्चे विदेश में बना रहे करियर

4 जुलाई 2019

दिन-रात मेहनत के बावजूद नहीं बचा पाते पैसा? जाने वज़ह और पाएं समाधान
Astrology

दिन-रात मेहनत के बावजूद नहीं बचा पाते पैसा? जाने वज़ह और पाएं समाधान
बवाल के बाद घटनास्थल पर पुलिस
Kanpur

जय श्रीराम का नारा न लगाने पर युवक को शौचालय में बंधक बना ईंट-पत्थरों से किया घायल, ये सच आया सामने

4 जुलाई 2019

Noida house maid killed and thrown between two towers in silicon city this is how rescued photos
Delhi NCR

नोएडाः घरेलू सहायिका को दी बेरहम मौत, 12वीं मंजिल पर दो टावरों के बीच इस हालत में मिला शव

3 जुलाई 2019

gurugram murder and suicide
Delhi NCR

गुरुग्राम सामूहिक हत्याकांड में नया मोड़, बहनों ने खोला बड़ा राज, कहा-मुन्ना नहीं है हत्यारा

3 जुलाई 2019

टीपी नगर पुलिस चौकी में खड़े सीज वाहन
Agra

यहां तो गजब हाल है ! थानों में 'चोरी' हो रही है, पुलिस को पता भी नहीं चलता

4 जुलाई 2019

चैरिटी पार्टी
Lucknow

डिस्को दीवाने... पर शहर की क्वीन्स ने बिखेरा जलवा, जमकर की मस्ती, तस्वीरें

4 जुलाई 2019

शिमला में झमाझम बारिश
Shimla

हिमाचल में इस दिन से रफ्तार पकड़ेगा मानसून, दो दिन भारी बारिश की चेतावनी

3 जुलाई 2019

People of lucknow expections with the general budget
Lucknow

आम बजट से उम्मीदें, युवा बोले- रोजगार दें, व्यापारियों ने कहा- जीएसटी दरें की जाएं संतुलित

4 जुलाई 2019

वेलकम में हफ्ता वसूली के दौरान की तोड़फोड़
Delhi NCR

तस्वीरें: हफ्ता वसूली के लिए चापड़ लेकर बदमाश ने मचाया उत्पात, दुकानों में तोड़फोड़

4 जुलाई 2019

gurugram scientist murder wife son daughter love marriage 24 years ago both relatives stays away
Delhi NCR

परिवार की हत्या कर खुदकुशी करने वाले वैज्ञानिक ने किया था प्रेम विवाह, परिजनों में अब भी दिखे मतभेद

3 जुलाई 2019

हाथी संरक्षण केंद्र में राजू
Agra

तस्वीरें: हाथी संरक्षण केंद्र में 'राजू' ने मनाई 'आजादी' की पांचवीं वर्षगांठ, केक काटा

4 जुलाई 2019

shimla bus accident side story
Shimla

शिमला बस हादसा: दो दिन से मां ने नहीं खाया खाना, बेटी को याद कर बस बोल रही ये बात

3 जुलाई 2019

delhi hauz qazi chawri bazaar fake video of mob lynching temple destruction lead to communal tension
Delhi NCR

दिल्लीः पहले भीड़ हिंसा फिर मंदिर में पथराव की अफवाह फैलाई, 40 साल में पहली बार बिगड़े हालात

2 जुलाई 2019

- फोटो : ANI
- फोटो : ANI
अमरनाथ यात्रा के दौरान ऑक्सीजन की कमी के चलते बेसुध हुए श्रद्धालु
अमरनाथ यात्रा के दौरान ऑक्सीजन की कमी के चलते बेसुध हुए श्रद्धालु - फोटो : ANI
- फोटो : ANI
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
- फोटो : ANI
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

सुहाना खान और अनन्या पांडे ने फोटोग्राफर्स को दिखाए नखरे, नहीं रुकी तस्वीरें खिंचवाने के लिए

शाहरुख खान की बेटी सुहाना खान और अनन्या पांडे एक साथ वीडियो में नजर आ रही हैं लेकिन दोनों ने फोटोग्राफर्स को तस्वीर खीचने का मौका नहीं दिया। फिल्म स्टूडेंट ऑफ द इयर 2 से डेब्यू करने वाली अनन्या की अगली फिल्म कार्तिक आर्यन के साथ पति पत्नी और वो है।

4 जुलाई 2019

टैक्स 1:31

वाणिज्य कर के अपर मुख्य सचिव आलोक सिन्हा ने अमर उजाला से की बात, बजट पर रखी अपनी राय

4 जुलाई 2019

यूपी पुलिस 2:45

Kanpur : थाने में महीने की कमाई बताने वाले सिपाही का वीडियो वायरल

4 जुलाई 2019

डिजाइन पिक्चर 4:22

रथ यात्रा में भगवान जगन्नाथ को क्यों खिलाया जाता है रोगियों वाला खाना

4 जुलाई 2019

concept pic 3:23

इंग्लैंड ने पाकिस्तान को रुलाया, अब ऐसे सेमीफाइनल में पहुंचेगी ग्रीन टीम

4 जुलाई 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
अमर उजाला लाइट ऐप चुनें
Add to Home Screen
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited