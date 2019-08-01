शहर चुनें

अमरनाथ यात्रा 2019: गुफा से आई दुर्लभ तस्वीर, देशभर के शिवभक्तों की बढ़ सकती है चिंता

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू, Updated Thu, 01 Aug 2019 03:28 PM IST
amarnath cave latest photo
1 of 5
amarnath cave latest photo - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बाबा अमरनाथ की गुफा से आई तस्वीर देशभर के शिवभक्तों की चिंता बढ़ा सकती है। यह तस्वीर 30 जुलाई को कैमरे में कैद की गई थी। शिवलिंग का घटता आकार दर्शन के लिए कतारों में लगे शिवभक्तों के लिए निराशा का विषय है।

 
अमरनाथ यात्रा
अमरनाथ यात्रा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
अमरनाथ यात्री
अमरनाथ यात्री - फोटो : अमर उजाला
अमरनाथ यात्री
अमरनाथ यात्री - फोटो : अमर उजाला
