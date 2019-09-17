शहर चुनें

फारूक अब्दुल्ला के बाद कई और नेताओं पर लटकी पीएसए की तलवार, उमर-महबूबा भी लिस्ट में

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू, Updated Tue, 17 Sep 2019 01:35 AM IST
कश्मीरी नेता
1 of 6
कश्मीरी नेता - फोटो : फाइल, अमर उजाला
नेकां अध्यक्ष डॉ. फारूक अब्दुल्ला पर पीएसए लगाए जाने के बाद कश्मीर केंद्रित कई और नेताओं पर पीएसए की तलवार लटकी है। सूत्रों का कहना है कि हिरासत में लिए गए नेताओं को अधिक दिनों तक बंद रखने के लिए पीएसए के तहत कार्रवाई की जा सकती है। 
omar abdullah mehbooba mufti jammu kashmir latest news know about psa farooq abdullah detained psa public safety act farooq abdullah supreme court vaiko kashmir news jammu kashmir news kashmir latest kashmir latest news kashmir today kashmir issue news on kashmir
बीहड़ में बाढ़ से हाहाकार
Agra

बाढ़ से हाहाकार: बीहड़ में चंबल नदी ने मचाई तबाही, दहशत में ग्रामीणों ने छोड़ा घर-वार

17 सितंबर 2019

धरने पर बैठे व्यापारी
Agra

मथुरा: फैक्टरी मालिक की हत्या पर फूटा आक्रोश, बाजार बंद कर धरने पर बैठे व्यापारी

17 सितंबर 2019

रामलाल वृद्धाश्रम में नीलम भाटिया (फाइल फोटो)
Agra

एक मां की दर्दभरी कहानी, जिसे पिता की मौत के बाद वृद्घाश्रम छोड़ गया बेटा

17 सितंबर 2019

हरिपदी पर तर्पण करते श्रद्घालु
Agra

पितृपक्षः श्राद्ध का पितरों के साथ अटूट संबंध, गंगा में पितरों का तर्पण करा रहे पुरोहित

17 सितंबर 2019

अनुष्का का फाइल फोटो
Agra

नवोदय विद्यालय के हॉस्टल में छात्रा की मौतः रात ढाई बजे तक टहलते देखी सुबह मिला शव

17 सितंबर 2019

flood in prayagraj 2019
Prayagraj

प्रयागराज में बाढ़ से बिगड़ेंगे हालात, सेना से मांगी मदद

17 सितंबर 2019

जम्मू-कश्मीर पुलिस
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर पुलिस में महिलाओं सहित पुरुषों के लिए निकली बंपर भर्ती, पढ़ें आवेदन की पूरी प्रक्रिया

16 सितंबर 2019

ग्रीन कानपुर के लिए जेसीआई इंडस्ट्रियल ने दिया संदेश
Kanpur

सराहनीय प्रयास: जेसीआई इंडस्ट्रियल ने बनाई गंगा बैराज में 150 फीट की ग्रीन बेल्ट

16 सितंबर 2019

भीषण आग लगी
Meerut

तस्वीरें: तीन सौ मीटर तक लगी भयंकर आग, जलकर राख हुई मर्सिडीज, दो घंटे तक डरे-सहमे रहे लोग

16 सितंबर 2019

डाकू बबुली-लवलेश की मौत
Kanpur

यूपी-एमपी में बजता था इनके नाम का डंका, कुछ ऐसा रहा कुख्यात डाकू बबुली-लवलेश के खात्मे का सफर

16 सितंबर 2019

गुपकार रोड़ पर तैनात सुरक्षा बल
Jammu

तस्वीरें: जम्मू-कश्मीर के तीन बार सीएम रहे फारूक का घर ही बना अस्थाई जेल, आवास हुआ छावनी में तब्दील

16 सितंबर 2019

बस में लगी आग
Delhi NCR

चंद पलों में चालक ने दिखाई ऐसी दिलेरी, एक झटके में बचा ली 70 लोगों की जिंदगी, देखें तस्वीरें

16 सितंबर 2019

Pitru paksha 2019 These things purchasing in special Yog is lucky
Dehradun

पितृ पक्ष 2019: बन रहे हैं खास योग, इन चीजों की खरीदारी करना नहीं होगा अशुभ

16 सितंबर 2019

विरेंद्र मान उर्फ काला हत्याकांड
Delhi NCR

वीरेंद्र मान उर्फ काले हत्याकांड में अब तक का सबसे बड़ा खुलासा, इनामी बदमाश कपिल ने खोला राज

16 सितंबर 2019

विलाप करते परिजन और नीचे मृतकों के फाइल फोटो
Meerut

पूरे गांव में पसरा मातम... एक साथ उठीं छह अर्थियां, परिजनों का रो-रोकर बुरा हाल, देखें तस्वीरें

16 सितंबर 2019

यूपी एमपी में आतंक का दूसरा नाम डाकू बबुली कोल (फाइल फोटो)
Kanpur

यूपी-एमपी में आतंक का पर्याय बन चुके डाकू बबुली कोल का हुआ अंत

16 सितंबर 2019

मासूम का दुष्कर्म के बाद कल्ल, इनसेट में दरिंदा बब्लू
Lucknow

वारदात को अंजाम देने के बाद बच्ची के पिता के साथ ही घूम रहा था दरिंदा, आरोपी को मामू कहती थी मासूम

16 सितंबर 2019

राजू श्रीवास्तव
Kanpur

चालान केर दहिशत..हम तो गांव से आपन बैलगाड़ी मंगा रहेन- राजू श्रीवास्तव

16 सितंबर 2019

डकैत बबुली कोल और लवलेश कोल
Chitrakoot

डकैतों का गैंगवार: चित्रकूट के कुख्यात जीजा-साले का खेल खत्म, बबुली कोल पर था साढ़े छह लाख का इनाम

16 सितंबर 2019

HP News: Big Decisions of Himachal Cabinet Meeting held in Shimla on 15 September
Shimla

हिमाचल कैबिनेट ने इतने पदों को भरने की दी मंजूरी, विद्यार्थियों को राहत, जानिए 15 बड़े फैसले

16 सितंबर 2019

पीएम मोदी (फाइल फोटो)।
Varanasi

जन्मदिन स्पेशल: दूसरी बार प्रधानमंत्री बनने के बाद पीएम मोदी ने किया ये काम, जो किसी ने नहीं किया

16 सितंबर 2019

गुपकार रोड़ पर तैनात सुरक्षा बल
Jammu

फारूक अब्दुल्ला पर पीएसए लगते ही गुपकार रोड़ पर बढ़ी सुरक्षा व्यवस्था, देखिए हाल-ए-कश्मीर

16 सितंबर 2019

कश्मीरी नेता
कश्मीरी नेता - फोटो : फाइल, अमर उजाला
जम्मू-कश्मीर की पूर्व सीएम महबूबा मुफ्ती
जम्मू-कश्मीर की पूर्व सीएम महबूबा मुफ्ती - फोटो : फाइल, अमर उजाला
जम्मू-कश्मीर के पूर्व सीएम उमर अब्दुल्ला
जम्मू-कश्मीर के पूर्व सीएम उमर अब्दुल्ला - फोटो : फाइल, अमर उजाला
नेकां के नेता मुबारक गुल
नेकां के नेता मुबारक गुल - फोटो : फाइल, अमर उजाला
नईम अख्तर
नईम अख्तर - फोटो : फाइल, अमर उजाला
सज्जाद लोन
सज्जाद लोन - फोटो : फाइल, अमर उजाला
परमाणु हमले की धमकी देने वाले पाकिस्तान के रेल मंत्री शेख रशीद की सरेआम फजीहत, वीडियो वायरल

बीजेपी के वरिष्ठ नेता और राष्ट्रीय प्रवक्ता संबित पात्रा ने एक ट्वीट शेयर किया है। ट्वीट में वीडियो है जिसमें एक शख्स पाकिस्तानी रेल मंत्री शेख रशीद की सरेआम बेइज्जती करता नजर आ रहा है।

16 सितंबर 2019

बॉलीवुड बीट्स 4:43

Bollywood Beats| मनोरंजन जगत की बड़ी खबरें

16 सितंबर 2019

पाकिस्तान 3:29

पाकिस्तान की नई रणनीति, अमेरिका की दोस्ती के लिए अफगानिस्तान में करेगा उसकी मदद

16 सितंबर 2019

नरेंद्र मोदी, शंकर सिंह वाघेला 3:10

जन्मदिन विशेष: 1995 में शंकर सिंह वाघेला का दांव ऐसे बना था मोदी के लिए सत्ता का रास्ता

16 सितंबर 2019

concept pic 3:58

आखिर क्यों बनाए गए मिस्र के पिरामिड, जिंदा लोग भी हैं दफन

16 सितंबर 2019

