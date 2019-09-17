फारूक अब्दुल्ला के बाद कई और नेताओं पर लटकी पीएसए की तलवार, उमर-महबूबा भी लिस्ट में

{"_id":"5d7feac38ebc3e93a45fc487","slug":"after-govt-imposed-psa-on-farooq-abdullah-now-omar-mehbooba-and-several-leaders-may-also-be-charged","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092b\u093e\u0930\u0942\u0915 \u0905\u092c\u094d\u0926\u0941\u0932\u094d\u0932\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0915\u0908 \u0914\u0930 \u0928\u0947\u0924\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0932\u091f\u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0940\u090f\u0938\u090f \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0932\u0935\u093e\u0930, \u0909\u092e\u0930-\u092e\u0939\u092c\u0942\u092c\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0932\u093f\u0938\u094d\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कश्मीरी नेता
- फोटो : फाइल, अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d7feac38ebc3e93a45fc487","slug":"after-govt-imposed-psa-on-farooq-abdullah-now-omar-mehbooba-and-several-leaders-may-also-be-charged","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092b\u093e\u0930\u0942\u0915 \u0905\u092c\u094d\u0926\u0941\u0932\u094d\u0932\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0915\u0908 \u0914\u0930 \u0928\u0947\u0924\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0932\u091f\u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0940\u090f\u0938\u090f \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0932\u0935\u093e\u0930, \u0909\u092e\u0930-\u092e\u0939\u092c\u0942\u092c\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0932\u093f\u0938\u094d\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
जम्मू-कश्मीर की पूर्व सीएम महबूबा मुफ्ती
- फोटो : फाइल, अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d7feac38ebc3e93a45fc487","slug":"after-govt-imposed-psa-on-farooq-abdullah-now-omar-mehbooba-and-several-leaders-may-also-be-charged","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092b\u093e\u0930\u0942\u0915 \u0905\u092c\u094d\u0926\u0941\u0932\u094d\u0932\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0915\u0908 \u0914\u0930 \u0928\u0947\u0924\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0932\u091f\u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0940\u090f\u0938\u090f \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0932\u0935\u093e\u0930, \u0909\u092e\u0930-\u092e\u0939\u092c\u0942\u092c\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0932\u093f\u0938\u094d\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
जम्मू-कश्मीर के पूर्व सीएम उमर अब्दुल्ला
- फोटो : फाइल, अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d7feac38ebc3e93a45fc487","slug":"after-govt-imposed-psa-on-farooq-abdullah-now-omar-mehbooba-and-several-leaders-may-also-be-charged","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092b\u093e\u0930\u0942\u0915 \u0905\u092c\u094d\u0926\u0941\u0932\u094d\u0932\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0915\u0908 \u0914\u0930 \u0928\u0947\u0924\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0932\u091f\u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0940\u090f\u0938\u090f \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0932\u0935\u093e\u0930, \u0909\u092e\u0930-\u092e\u0939\u092c\u0942\u092c\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0932\u093f\u0938\u094d\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
नेकां के नेता मुबारक गुल
- फोटो : फाइल, अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d7feac38ebc3e93a45fc487","slug":"after-govt-imposed-psa-on-farooq-abdullah-now-omar-mehbooba-and-several-leaders-may-also-be-charged","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092b\u093e\u0930\u0942\u0915 \u0905\u092c\u094d\u0926\u0941\u0932\u094d\u0932\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0915\u0908 \u0914\u0930 \u0928\u0947\u0924\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0932\u091f\u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0940\u090f\u0938\u090f \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0932\u0935\u093e\u0930, \u0909\u092e\u0930-\u092e\u0939\u092c\u0942\u092c\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0932\u093f\u0938\u094d\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
नईम अख्तर
- फोटो : फाइल, अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d7feac38ebc3e93a45fc487","slug":"after-govt-imposed-psa-on-farooq-abdullah-now-omar-mehbooba-and-several-leaders-may-also-be-charged","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092b\u093e\u0930\u0942\u0915 \u0905\u092c\u094d\u0926\u0941\u0932\u094d\u0932\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0915\u0908 \u0914\u0930 \u0928\u0947\u0924\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0932\u091f\u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0940\u090f\u0938\u090f \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0932\u0935\u093e\u0930, \u0909\u092e\u0930-\u092e\u0939\u092c\u0942\u092c\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0932\u093f\u0938\u094d\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
सज्जाद लोन
- फोटो : फाइल, अमर उजाला