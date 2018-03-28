शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Jammu and Kashmir ›   Jammu ›   Actor Saurabh Shukla first time reached Jammu

‘थिएटर डे’ पर पहली बार जम्मू आए अभिनेता सौरभ शुक्ला, बोले- प्रोड्यूसर बनने की तमन्ना नहीं

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू, Updated Wed, 28 Mar 2018 06:39 AM IST
सौरभ शुक्ला
1 of 7
अभिनेता, लेखक, निर्देशक सौरभ शुक्ला मंगलवार को पहली बार जम्मू पहुंचे। वजह थी थिएटर ओलंपिक्स में उनकेनाटक ‘बर्फ’ का मंचन। ‘थिएटर डे’ पर जम्मू के दर्शकों से रूबरू होने को उन्होंने खूबसूरत अहसास करार दिया। 20 अप्रैल को रिलीज होने वाली अपनी फिल्म ‘दास देव’ को लेकर वह बहुत उत्साहित दिखे। बताया कि इसके बाद अनुभव सिन्हा की फिल्म में भी अदायगी का एक नया पहलू देखने को मिलेगा। ‘जाली एलएलबी-2’ के लिए बेस्ट सपोर्टिंग एक्टर का नेशनल अवार्ड जीतने वाले 55 साल के इस मूल रूप से गोरखपुरी कलाकार ने एक निजी एक होटल में ‘अमर उजाला’ से कई बातें साझा कीं।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
saurabh shukla das dev jammu

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

Abhay Deol reveals secret about Dharmendra
Bollywood

अभय देओल ने ताऊ धर्मेंद्र को लेकर किया बड़ा खुलासा, जानकर नहीं होगा यकीन

28 मार्च 2018

Varun dhawan and Anushka sharma In Delhi for Promote Sui Dhaga
Bollywood

यूपी रोडवेज की बस की छत पर बैठ 'सुसराल' पहुंची अनुष्का शर्मा, देखते ही चिल्लाए यात्री

28 मार्च 2018

3 Dev film first look has been released
Bollywood

'3 देव' फिल्म का पहला पोस्टर जारी, भगवान और इंसान के बीच दिखेगा कॉमेडी मसाला

28 मार्च 2018

aamir khan
Bollywood

FB लाइव आए आमिर खान का 'सत्यमेव जयते' पर बड़ा खुलासा, साथ ही शुरू किया कॉन्टेस्ट

28 मार्च 2018

akhilesh yadav speaks in vidhan parishad on SP and BSP alliance.
Lucknow

भाजपाइयों से बोले अखिलेश, 'केंद्र में अगली सरकार आपकी नहीं होगी, हमारी-उनकी दोस्ती हो गई है'

27 मार्च 2018

anna hazare
Delhi NCR

चार दिन में घट गया अन्ना का 4.3 किलो वजन, मैदान के शौचालय पर सामने आया बड़ा खुलासा

27 मार्च 2018

More in City & states

eastern peripheral expressway
Delhi NCR

ईस्टर्न पेरिफेरल एक्सप्रेसवेः वाहन हुए ओवरलोड तो खुल जाएगा एग्जिट गेट, और भी हैं कई खूबियां

27 मार्च 2018

anna
Delhi NCR

अन्ना का आरोप: पुलिस कर रही जासूसी, भाजपा कार्यालय भेजी जा रही सीसीटीवी फूटेज

27 मार्च 2018

Mobile User
Dehradun

4 दिन बाद Jio यूजर्स को लग सकता है झटका, जानिए क्या है इसकी वजह

28 मार्च 2018

Exam
Chandigarh

रेलवे में 90000 पदों पर भर्ती, अब 7 नई शर्तों के साथ करना होगा आवेदन, जानिए

27 मार्च 2018

Kapil Sharma
Delhi NCR

कप्पू का 'फैमिली टाइम विद कपिल शर्मा' शो हुआ जबरदस्त फ्लॉप, नरेंद्र मोदी ने दिया ऐसा रिएक्शन!

27 मार्च 2018

पकड़े गए युवक
Agra

होटल में देह व्यापारः अय्याशी का सारा साजो-सामान था मौजूद, ऐसे होती थी कॉल गर्ल की बुकिंग

27 मार्च 2018

सिरसा में अनोखी शादी
Chandigarh

अनोखी शादीः दूल्हे को तोहफे में मिली ऐसी चीजें, देखती रह गई दुल्हन, गांववाले हैरान

27 मार्च 2018

Mohammed Shami getting clean chit from BCCI but Hasin Jahan ready to continue fight for justice
Uttar Pradesh

शमी को क्लीन चिट मिलते ही हसीन जहां ने फिर उगली आग, बोलीं-ससुराल में दूंगी इल्जामों का जवाब

27 मार्च 2018

girish mahajan meets anna hazare
Delhi NCR

27 मार्च को खत्म हो सकता है अन्ना का आंदोलन, महाराष्ट्र के मंत्री ने किया दावा

27 मार्च 2018

important news of gst return filing
Dehradun

GST रिटर्न भरने वालों के लिए बेहद जरूरी खबर, ध्यान नहीं देंगे तो बाद में पछताएंगे

27 मार्च 2018

crime
Lucknow

बहू ने ससुर के साथ किया दिल दहला देने वाला हश्र, वजह जानकर आप भी रहे जाएंगे सन्न

27 मार्च 2018

एसएसपी अमित पाठक
Agra

सजी थी महफिल, छलक रहा था जाम, तभी पहुंच गए SSP और हुआ ये

27 मार्च 2018

class 9 girl suicide
Delhi NCR

9वीं छात्रा सुसाइड केसः सुप्रीम कोर्ट पहुंचे पिता, सीबीआई जांच की मांग की

27 मार्च 2018

ट्रेन पैसेंजर
Dehradun

रेलवे यात्रियों के लिए खुशखबरी, जल्द इन ट्रेनों का किराया होगा कम और मिलेगी ये सौगात

28 मार्च 2018

ऐसा दिखेगा स्टेशन
Lucknow

लखनऊ के इस रेलवे स्टेशन पर जल्द ही मिलेगी मॉल व होटल की सुविधा, देखें तस्वीरें

28 मार्च 2018

अखिलेश यादव
Kanpur

PHOTOS: अखिलेश यादव ने 'अमर उजाला संवाद' में दिए ये 10 बड़े बयान

27 मार्च 2018

सौरभ शुक्ला
सौरभ शुक्ला
सौरभ शुक्ला
सौरभ शुक्ला
सौरभ शुक्ला
सौरभ शुक्ला
सौरभ शुक्ला

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.