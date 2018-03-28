बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
‘थिएटर डे’ पर पहली बार जम्मू आए अभिनेता सौरभ शुक्ला, बोले- प्रोड्यूसर बनने की तमन्ना नहीं
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू, Updated Wed, 28 Mar 2018 06:39 AM IST
अभिनेता, लेखक, निर्देशक सौरभ शुक्ला मंगलवार को पहली बार जम्मू पहुंचे। वजह थी थिएटर ओलंपिक्स में उनकेनाटक ‘बर्फ’ का मंचन। ‘थिएटर डे’ पर जम्मू के दर्शकों से रूबरू होने को उन्होंने खूबसूरत अहसास करार दिया। 20 अप्रैल को रिलीज होने वाली अपनी फिल्म ‘दास देव’ को लेकर वह बहुत उत्साहित दिखे। बताया कि इसके बाद अनुभव सिन्हा की फिल्म में भी अदायगी का एक नया पहलू देखने को मिलेगा। ‘जाली एलएलबी-2’ के लिए बेस्ट सपोर्टिंग एक्टर का नेशनल अवार्ड जीतने वाले 55 साल के इस मूल रूप से गोरखपुरी कलाकार ने एक निजी एक होटल में ‘अमर उजाला’ से कई बातें साझा कीं।
