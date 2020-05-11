शहर चुनें

कठिन डगरः 900 ट्रक सामान भेजने में लगे 20 दिन, दुर्गम इलाके में देखें जवानों की जांबाजी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू, Updated Mon, 11 May 2020 12:55 PM IST
आईटीबीपी के हवाले रास्ते की सुरक्षा
आईटीबीपी के हवाले रास्ते की सुरक्षा - फोटो : भारतीय सेना
बर्फ से ढके इलाके में पगडंडी सी दिखने वाली सड़क। भारी फिसलन और टनों वजन से लदे मालवाहक वाहन। जोजिला दर्रा खुलने के बाद से लॉकडाउन के बीच लद्दाख में ऐसी ही परिस्थितियों में अनिवार्य वस्तुओं की सप्लाई की जा रही है।

 
zojila pass kargil itbp

आईटीबीपी के हवाले रास्ते की सुरक्षा
आईटीबीपी के हवाले रास्ते की सुरक्षा - फोटो : भारतीय सेना
