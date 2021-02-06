शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Jammu and Kashmir ›   Jammu ›   4g internet in kashmir restoration jammu kashmir public reaction

4G की खुशी : जम्मू-कश्मीर के लोगों ने कही अपने मन की बात, लोगों ने कहा- आज तो वो दिन याद आ गया

Prashant Kumar
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Published by: प्रशांत कुमार
Updated Sat, 06 Feb 2021 04:02 PM IST
जम्मू-कश्मीर में मोबाइल 4जी इंटरनेट सेवा बहाल
1 of 5
जम्मू-कश्मीर में मोबाइल 4जी इंटरनेट सेवा बहाल - फोटो : बासित जरगर
जम्मू-कश्मीर में मोबाइल 4जी इंटरनेट सेवा डेढ़ साल बाद बहाल हो गई है। सुरक्षा कारणों के चलते अगस्त 2019 में इंटरनेट सेवाओं पर पाबंदी लगाई गई थी। 4जी इंटरनेट सेवा न होने से विद्यार्थियों, कारोबारियों से लेकर अन्य वर्गों को रोजमर्रा की कई परेशानियां हो रही थीं। घाटी में 4जी इंटरनेट सेवा बहाल होने से लोगों में गजब का उत्साह देखने को मिल रहा है। अमर उजाला के साथ बातचीत के दौरान लोगों ने इंटरनेट सेवा के बहाल किए जाने पर अपने विचार प्रकट किए। 

 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
city & states jammu srinagar 4g kashmir

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

बदरीनाथ हाईवे बंद
Chamoli

Uttarakhand News : मलबा आने से 11 घंटे अवरुद्ध रहा बदरीनाथ हाईवे बंद, कई घंटे फंसे रहे सैकड़ों वाहन, तस्वीरें

6 फरवरी 2021

जम्मू में दबोचा गया आतंकी हिदायतुल्ला मलिक
Jammu

जम्मू में दबोचा गया खूंखार आतंकी अटैकर बाबा, इस वजह से जैश-ए-मोहम्मद ने बनाया लश्कर-ए-मुस्तफा

6 फरवरी 2021

विज्ञापन
सुलझेगी लाइफ इंश्योरेंस की गुत्थी, अमर उजाला के वेबिनार से जानें इससे जुड़ी सभी महत्वपूर्ण बातें
PNB METlife

सुलझेगी लाइफ इंश्योरेंस की गुत्थी, अमर उजाला के वेबिनार से जानें इससे जुड़ी सभी महत्वपूर्ण बातें
विलाप करते परिजन
Bijnor

परिवार पर टूटा गम का पहाड़, हादसे में पिता समेत तीन की मौत, परिजनों का रो-रोकर बुरा हाल, तस्वीरें

6 फरवरी 2021

मुल्लांपुर बैरियर पर किसानों ने रोड जाम किया।
Chandigarh

चंडीगढ़ : किसानों के समर्थन में उतरे लोग, चंडीगढ़-दिल्ली हाईवे जाम कर जताया रोष

6 फरवरी 2021

जानें आपकी जन्मकुंडली में कौन सा ग्रह हैं सबसे मजबूत ! आज ही बनवाएं
Kundali

जानें आपकी जन्मकुंडली में कौन सा ग्रह हैं सबसे मजबूत ! आज ही बनवाएं
कलक्ट्रेट परिसर में प्रदर्शन करते किसान
Agra

आगरा: किसान नेताओं का एलान- कृषि कानून निरस्त नहीं किए तो राष्ट्रपति से मांगेंगे इच्छामृत्यु

6 फरवरी 2021

bulandshahr wedding card
Ghaziabad

पर्यावरण को बचाने के लिए अपनाया नायाब तरीका, बेटी की शादी के लिए पौधे लगे गमलों को बनाया कार्ड

6 फरवरी 2021

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
जम्मू-कश्मीर में मोबाइल 4जी इंटरनेट सेवा बहाल
जम्मू-कश्मीर में मोबाइल 4जी इंटरनेट सेवा बहाल - फोटो : बासित जरगर
जम्मू-कश्मीर में मोबाइल 4जी इंटरनेट सेवा बहाल
जम्मू-कश्मीर में मोबाइल 4जी इंटरनेट सेवा बहाल - फोटो : बासित जरगर
जम्मू-कश्मीर में मोबाइल 4जी इंटरनेट सेवा बहाल
जम्मू-कश्मीर में मोबाइल 4जी इंटरनेट सेवा बहाल - फोटो : बासित जरगर
जम्मू-कश्मीर में मोबाइल 4जी इंटरनेट सेवा बहाल
जम्मू-कश्मीर में मोबाइल 4जी इंटरनेट सेवा बहाल - फोटो : बासित जरगर
जम्मू-कश्मीर में मोबाइल 4जी इंटरनेट सेवा बहाल
जम्मू-कश्मीर में मोबाइल 4जी इंटरनेट सेवा बहाल - फोटो : बासित जरगर
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X