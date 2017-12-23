Download App
आपका शहर Close

किडनैप: यूं लपेट कर उठा ले गया 'वो' तीन साल के मासूम को, तस्वीरों ने दी गवाही

+बाद में पढ़ें

अमर उजाला टीम डिजिटल/जयपुर

Updated Sat, 23 Dec 2017 03:00 PM IST
Kidnap in rajasthan- a man took away three years boy, from out of his house

सरेराह हुई एक तीन साल के मासूम की किडनेपिंग ने इलाके में सनसनी फैला दी है। जांच में पुलिस को सीसीटीवी फुटेज मिले हैं। घर से बच्चा गायब होने की बात ने लोगों के मन में दहशत पैदा कर दी है। पुलिस की प्राथमिक जांच में सामने आया है कि किडनैपर सीसीटीवी फुटेज में भी कैद हो गया। व्यक्ति उसे उठाकर ले जा रहा है।

Comments

Browse By Tags

kidnapping crime in rajasthan crime rajasthan

आज का मुद्दा

गुजरात में राहुल गांधी बोले- अगले चुनाव में जीतेंगे 135 सीट, बीजेपी हारेगी

Congress President Rahul Gandhi addresses party workers in Ahmedabad after gujarat election

Most Viewed

आईएएस ऑफिसर की आत्महत्या के बाद शव देख पत्नी ने कही चौंका देने वाली बात

ias officer mukesh pandey suicide and her wife first reaction
  • रविवार, 17 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

थाने जाकर बोली छात्रा, 'संस्कृत टीचर स्कूल में ही करते हैं मेरा रेप'

Sanskrit teacher raped schoolgirl several times in school
  • शुक्रवार, 22 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

हाईप्रोफाइल सेक्स रैकेट पकड़ा, विदेशी गर्ल को अंतरंग देख पुलिस शर्म से पानी पानी

High Profile Sex Racket Exposed in gurugram of Haryana
  • मंगलवार, 19 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

Also View

आखिर क्यों? ए​क पिता ने किया अपनी बेटी का 'किडनैप', सच जानकर भरोसा नहीं कर पाएंगे

father kidnapped his daughter
  • शनिवार, 23 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

किडनैपिंग की कॉल से पुलिस के उड़े होश

किडनैपिंग की कॉल से पुलिस के उड़े होश
  • शुक्रवार, 22 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

'डकैतों की दहशत' बरकरार, जंगल में मिली किडनैप हुए मजदूर की अधजली लाश

Dunkets did Kidnap the corpse of laborers found in forest
  • सोमवार, 18 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!