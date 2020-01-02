शहर चुनें

गोरखनाथ मंदिर में मां से बिछड़ गई थी तीन साल की बच्ची, एक चमत्कार से लौटी 'खुशी'

डिजिटल न्यूज डेस्क, गोरखपुर, Updated Thu, 02 Jan 2020 06:45 PM IST
नव वर्ष पर गोरखनाथ मंदिर में मकरसंक्रांति जैसा नजारा
नव वर्ष पर गोरखनाथ मंदिर में मकरसंक्रांति जैसा नजारा
इसे गोरखनाथ बाबा का चमत्कार कहें या गोरखपुर पुलिस की चुस्ती-मुस्तैदी। हजारों की भीड़ में मां से बिछड़ी एक तीन साल की बच्ची के आंसू ज्यादा देर तक नहीं बहे। उसे दोबारा मां का आंचल नसीब हो गया था। इसके पीछे एक अद्भुत संयोग भी रहा, जिसके बारे में सुनते ही उसकी मां के भी होश उड़ गए, लेकिन उसे उनकी बच्ची खुशी सही सलामत मिल गई थी।
 
नव वर्ष पर कराएं शिरडी सांई बाबा का पूजन, पूरा साल रहेगा खुशियों भरा
