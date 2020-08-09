शहर चुनें
गोरखपुर के तीन डॉक्टरों की नई दिल्ली में हुई प्लाज्मा थेरेपी, कोरोना की चपेट में आने के बाद किया गया था रेफर

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, गोरखपुर।, Updated Sun, 09 Aug 2020 02:16 PM IST
फाइल फोटो।
फाइल फोटो। - फोटो : social media
उत्तर प्रदेश के गोरखपुर जिले में कोरोना संक्रमण के बढ़ते मामलों के बीच तीन डॉक्टरों की प्लाज्मा थेरेपी नई दिल्ली में कराई गई है। अब सभी की सेहत में सुधार है। हालत खतरे से बाहर बताई जा रही है।
plasma therapy corona patient brd medical college coronavirus coronavirus gorakhpur

