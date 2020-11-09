तीन किशोरों ने मिलकर अपनी 'पॉकेट मनी' से बनाई ऐसी पाठशाला, बिना शिक्षक के ही हो रही पढ़ाई

{"_id":"5fa9233d8ebc3e9bda537fe2","slug":"three-boys-opened-temporary-schools-for-education-of-poor-students-in-corona-period-at-deoria","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0940\u0928 \u0915\u093f\u0936\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0915\u0930 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0940 '\u092a\u0949\u0915\u0947\u091f \u092e\u0928\u0940' \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u0908 \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u092a\u093e\u0920\u0936\u093e\u0932\u093e, \u092c\u093f\u0928\u093e \u0936\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0937\u0915 \u0915\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u0939\u094b \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u092a\u0922\u093c\u093e\u0908","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
नौनिहालों की तकदीर लिख रहे गांव के तीन किशोर।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
{"_id":"5fa9233d8ebc3e9bda537fe2","slug":"three-boys-opened-temporary-schools-for-education-of-poor-students-in-corona-period-at-deoria","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0940\u0928 \u0915\u093f\u0936\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0915\u0930 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0940 '\u092a\u0949\u0915\u0947\u091f \u092e\u0928\u0940' \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u0908 \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u092a\u093e\u0920\u0936\u093e\u0932\u093e, \u092c\u093f\u0928\u093e \u0936\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0937\u0915 \u0915\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u0939\u094b \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u092a\u0922\u093c\u093e\u0908","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अस्थाई पाठशाला में मौजूद बच्चे।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
{"_id":"5fa9233d8ebc3e9bda537fe2","slug":"three-boys-opened-temporary-schools-for-education-of-poor-students-in-corona-period-at-deoria","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0940\u0928 \u0915\u093f\u0936\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0915\u0930 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0940 '\u092a\u0949\u0915\u0947\u091f \u092e\u0928\u0940' \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u0908 \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u092a\u093e\u0920\u0936\u093e\u0932\u093e, \u092c\u093f\u0928\u093e \u0936\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0937\u0915 \u0915\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u0939\u094b \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u092a\u0922\u093c\u093e\u0908","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अस्थाई पाठशाला में मौजूद बच्चे।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
{"_id":"5fa9233d8ebc3e9bda537fe2","slug":"three-boys-opened-temporary-schools-for-education-of-poor-students-in-corona-period-at-deoria","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0940\u0928 \u0915\u093f\u0936\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0915\u0930 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0940 '\u092a\u0949\u0915\u0947\u091f \u092e\u0928\u0940' \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u0908 \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u092a\u093e\u0920\u0936\u093e\u0932\u093e, \u092c\u093f\u0928\u093e \u0936\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0937\u0915 \u0915\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u0939\u094b \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u092a\u0922\u093c\u093e\u0908","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अस्थाई पाठशाला में मौजूद बच्चे।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
{"_id":"5fa9233d8ebc3e9bda537fe2","slug":"three-boys-opened-temporary-schools-for-education-of-poor-students-in-corona-period-at-deoria","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0940\u0928 \u0915\u093f\u0936\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0915\u0930 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0940 '\u092a\u0949\u0915\u0947\u091f \u092e\u0928\u0940' \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u0908 \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u092a\u093e\u0920\u0936\u093e\u0932\u093e, \u092c\u093f\u0928\u093e \u0936\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0937\u0915 \u0915\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u0939\u094b \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u092a\u0922\u093c\u093e\u0908","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
किशोरों के इस प्रयास को एक शिक्षिका ने दी नई ऊंचाई।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।