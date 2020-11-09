शहर चुनें
तीन किशोरों ने मिलकर अपनी 'पॉकेट मनी' से बनाई ऐसी पाठशाला, बिना शिक्षक के ही हो रही पढ़ाई

विनोद कुमार मिश्र, गौरीबाजार (देवरिया)।, Updated Mon, 09 Nov 2020 05:22 PM IST
नौनिहालों की तकदीर लिख रहे गांव के तीन किशोर।
नौनिहालों की तकदीर लिख रहे गांव के तीन किशोर। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
कोरोना काल में विद्यालय से दूर रहे गरीब बच्चों की तकदीर तीन किशोर बदल रहे हैं। चार माह से प्रतिदिन पाठशाला चलाकर यह किशोर बच्चों को गणित, अंग्रेजी, हिंदी सहित कंप्यूटर की शिक्षा दे रहे हैं। इनके इस प्रयास को प्राथमिक विद्यालय करौना की एक शिक्षिका ने एक नई ऊंचाई दी। गरीब बच्चों को जहां कॉपी, पेंसिल, रबर, कटर, पेन उपलब्ध कराया, वहीं उनके बैठने के लिए चटाई की व्यवस्था कर दी। साथ ही संक्रमण से बचाव के लिए मास्क भी वितरित किया गया। 
