शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Gorakhpur ›   Surya Grahan 2020 14 December Solar Eclipse Effect rashi in India

जानिए कब लगेगा साल का अंतिम सूर्य ग्रहण, इस राशि पर होगा खास असर

संवाद न्यूज एजेंसी, गोरखपुर।, Updated Tue, 08 Dec 2020 02:59 PM IST
सूर्य ग्रहण 2020
1 of 5
सूर्य ग्रहण 2020 - फोटो : अमर उजाला
साल 2020 का अंतिम सूर्य ग्रहण 14 दिसंबर को लगेगा। यह अमावस्या की रात लगने वाला खंडग्रास सूर्य ग्रहण होगा। रात में लगने के कारण यह ग्रहण भारत में नहीं दिखाई देगा। लेकिन ज्योतिषियों की माने तो ग्रहण कैसा भी हो, उसका प्रभाव मानव जीवन पर अवश्य पड़ता है। ऐसे में ग्रहण के दौरान सभी लोगों को सावधानी बरतनी चाहिए।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
city & states gorakhpur uttar pradesh surya grahan last solar eclipse surya grahan 2020 surya grahan kab hai gorakhpur news gorakhpur latest news

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

गोरखपुर रेल म्यूजियम।
Gorakhpur

120 वर्ष पुराने भवन में है गोरखपुर रेल म्यूजियम, जानिए क्या है इसकी अनोखी गाथा

8 दिसंबर 2020

भारत बंद: हिमाचल में मिलाजुला असर
Himachal Pradesh

भारत बंद का हिमाचल में मिलाजुला असर, तस्वीरों में देखें हाल

8 दिसंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
मर्सडीज- AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupé के साथ प्राप्त करें अपना हर गोल
Mercedes Benz

मर्सडीज- AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupé के साथ प्राप्त करें अपना हर गोल
डिप्टी सीएम केशव प्रसाद मौर्य
Lucknow

जिंदगी मास्टर क्लास युवाओं से संवाद का बेहतरीन प्लेटफाॅर्म, निर्णायक मंडल ने कहा...

8 दिसंबर 2020

bharat bandh 2020
Gorakhpur

Bharat Band: न किसी ने प्रयास किया न ही बंद रहा गोरखपुर, चप्पे- चप्पे पर तैनात रहे मजिस्ट्रेट व पुलिस

8 दिसंबर 2020

क्या वर्ष 2021 में बदलेगा आपका करियर और किस्मत ? जानें अनुभवी ज्योतिषियों से !
Astrology

क्या वर्ष 2021 में बदलेगा आपका करियर और किस्मत ? जानें अनुभवी ज्योतिषियों से !
Bharat bandh
Gorakhpur

Bharat bandh: महराजगंज में नहीं दिखा 'भारत बंद' का असर, विपक्षी नेता हुए नजर बंद

8 दिसंबर 2020

भारत बंद के चलते किसान नेताओं को पुलिस ने किया नजरबंद
Agra

Bharat Bandh: कृषि बिल वापस लेने की मांग को लेकर आज भारत बंद, जानिए कैसा रहा ब्रज में असर

8 दिसंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

फोटो खिंचाने पर भिड़े बराती-घराती
Etawah

फोटो खिंचाने पर भिड़े बराती-घराती, वापस जा रही बरात को पुलिस ने मनाया, खुशी-खुशी विदा हुई दुल्हन

8 दिसंबर 2020

bharat bandh in uttarakhand : angry farmer burn government effigy, high jam
Dehradun

Bharat Bandh : उत्तराखंड में उग्र हुए किसान, गन्नों से लदे ट्रक लगाकर हाईवे किया जाम, तस्वीरें...

8 दिसंबर 2020

मर्सडीज- AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupé के साथ प्राप्त करें अपना हर गोल
Mercedes Benz

मर्सडीज- AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupé के साथ प्राप्त करें अपना हर गोल
विज्ञापन
dense fog in delhi
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली-एनसीआर: ठंड बढ़ी तो राजधानी ने ओढ़ ली कोहरे की घनी चादर, दृश्यता शून्य

8 दिसंबर 2020

चिड़ियाघर में व्हिसलिंग डक की खूबसूरती लुभा रही
Kanpur

PHOTOS: हैरान कर देगा व्हिसलिंग डक का ये अनोखा अंदाज, खतरे का अहसास होने पर जोर से बजाते हैं सीटी

8 दिसंबर 2020

क्या वर्ष 2021 में बदलेगा आपका करियर और किस्मत ? जानें अनुभवी ज्योतिषियों से !
Astrology

क्या वर्ष 2021 में बदलेगा आपका करियर और किस्मत ? जानें अनुभवी ज्योतिषियों से !
bharat Bandh in uttarakhand : all shops closed in rudrapur
Champawat

Bharat Bandh in Uttarakhand : किसानों के समर्थन में रुद्रपुर के बाजारों में पसरा सन्नाटा, तस्वीरों में देखें...

8 दिसंबर 2020

वाराणसी में भारत बंद के समर्थन में राजनेता।
Varanasi

Bharat Bandh: पूर्वांचल में नहीं दिख रहा भारत बंद का असर, कई नेता गिरफ्तार, तो कई नजरबंद

8 दिसंबर 2020

bharat band in uttarakhand : congress protest in dehradun, traffic jam, pritam singh arrested
Dehradun

भारत बंद: देहरादून में कांग्रेस ने निकाली रैली, लगाया जाम, प्रदेश अध्यक्ष सहित कई कार्यकर्ता गिरफ्तार

8 दिसंबर 2020

हादसे के बाद मौके पर मौजूद पुलिस व रोते-बिलखते परिजन।
Deoria

बहन की डोली विदा होते ही उठ गई भाई की अर्थी, एक हादसे में चली गई तीन की जान

8 दिसंबर 2020

डॉक्टर विवेक तिवारी व डॉक्टर योगिता
Agra

डॉ. योगिता हत्याकांड: हत्यारोपी डॉक्टर पर 16 दिसंबर को तय होंगे आरोप, अदालत में वकीलों ने दी ये दलीलें

8 दिसंबर 2020

पूजा सनवाल, विनटी बग्गा व शुभ्रा उपाध्याय, श्रुति केसरवानी
Lucknow

इस बार बर्फीली वादियों में मनेगा क्रिसमस का जश्न, लोग यूं कर रहे तैयारियां, पर्यटन विभाग भी लाया स्पेशल पैकेज

8 दिसंबर 2020

भारत बंद
Meerut

Bharat Bandh: ड्रोन से निगरानी, तो कहीं जाम में फंसने पर दूल्हे की बढ़ी परेशानी, तस्वीरों में भारत बंद

8 दिसंबर 2020

हलवाई की दुकान पर जलेबी खाते डीएम और सीडीओ, साथ में एसपी
Agra

Bharat Bandh: बाजार में निकले अफसर, डीएम-सीडीओ ने चखा हलवाई की दुकान पर जलेबियों का स्वाद

8 दिसंबर 2020

कश्मीर में बारिश और बर्फबारी
Jammu

जन्नत में बर्फबारीः पर्वतीय इलाकों में बिछी सफेद चादर, तापमान में भारी गिरावट, देखिए तस्वीरें

8 दिसंबर 2020

भारत बंद
Meerut

भारत बंद का पश्चिमी यूपी में मिला-जुला असर, खुले बाजार, कई नेताओं को पुलिस ने किया नजरबंद

8 दिसंबर 2020

gorakhpur cold weather
Gorakhpur

तस्वीरें: घने कोहरे की चादर में लिपटा गोरखपुर शहर, 50 मीटर दूर देखना भी हुआ मुश्किल

8 दिसंबर 2020

प्रदूषण में ताज का हाल
Agra

प्रदूषण: बादलों की लुकाछिपी से छाई रही धुंध, प्रदेश का आठवां प्रदूषित शहर रहा आगरा

8 दिसंबर 2020

सूर्य ग्रहण 2020
सूर्य ग्रहण 2020 - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सूर्य ग्रहण। (फाइल)
सूर्य ग्रहण। (फाइल) - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
सूर्य ग्रहण। (फाइल)
सूर्य ग्रहण। (फाइल) - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सूर्य ग्रहण। (फाइल)
सूर्य ग्रहण। (फाइल) - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
सूर्य ग्रहण। (फाइल)
सूर्य ग्रहण। (फाइल) - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X