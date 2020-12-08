जानिए कब लगेगा साल का अंतिम सूर्य ग्रहण, इस राशि पर होगा खास असर

{"_id":"5fcf46748ebc3ecfaa6d84cb","slug":"surya-grahan-2020-14-december-solar-eclipse-effect-rashi-in-india","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u092c \u0932\u0917\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u0905\u0902\u0924\u093f\u092e \u0938\u0942\u0930\u094d\u092f \u0917\u094d\u0930\u0939\u0923, \u0907\u0938 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f \u092a\u0930 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0916\u093e\u0938 \u0905\u0938\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
सूर्य ग्रहण 2020
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5fcf46748ebc3ecfaa6d84cb","slug":"surya-grahan-2020-14-december-solar-eclipse-effect-rashi-in-india","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u092c \u0932\u0917\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u0905\u0902\u0924\u093f\u092e \u0938\u0942\u0930\u094d\u092f \u0917\u094d\u0930\u0939\u0923, \u0907\u0938 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f \u092a\u0930 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0916\u093e\u0938 \u0905\u0938\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
सूर्य ग्रहण। (फाइल)
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
{"_id":"5fcf46748ebc3ecfaa6d84cb","slug":"surya-grahan-2020-14-december-solar-eclipse-effect-rashi-in-india","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u092c \u0932\u0917\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u0905\u0902\u0924\u093f\u092e \u0938\u0942\u0930\u094d\u092f \u0917\u094d\u0930\u0939\u0923, \u0907\u0938 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f \u092a\u0930 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0916\u093e\u0938 \u0905\u0938\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
सूर्य ग्रहण। (फाइल)
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5fcf46748ebc3ecfaa6d84cb","slug":"surya-grahan-2020-14-december-solar-eclipse-effect-rashi-in-india","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u092c \u0932\u0917\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u0905\u0902\u0924\u093f\u092e \u0938\u0942\u0930\u094d\u092f \u0917\u094d\u0930\u0939\u0923, \u0907\u0938 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f \u092a\u0930 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0916\u093e\u0938 \u0905\u0938\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
सूर्य ग्रहण। (फाइल)
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
{"_id":"5fcf46748ebc3ecfaa6d84cb","slug":"surya-grahan-2020-14-december-solar-eclipse-effect-rashi-in-india","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u092c \u0932\u0917\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u0905\u0902\u0924\u093f\u092e \u0938\u0942\u0930\u094d\u092f \u0917\u094d\u0930\u0939\u0923, \u0907\u0938 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f \u092a\u0930 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0916\u093e\u0938 \u0905\u0938\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
सूर्य ग्रहण। (फाइल)
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।