Exclusive: जानिए कब हुई थी गीता प्रेस में पुराणों के प्रकाशन की शुरुआत, दुनियाभर में है इसकी मांग

अविनाश श्रीवास्तव, गोरखपुर।, Updated Sun, 17 Jan 2021 05:01 PM IST
गीता प्रेस गोरखपुर।
गीता प्रेस गोरखपुर। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
जब भी गीता प्रेस की बात होती है तो सबसे पहले यहां से प्रकाशित श्रीमद्भागवत गीता और श्रीरामचरित मानस का नाम लोगों के जहन में आता है। इन्हीं के बीच गीता प्रेस से प्रकाशित होने वाले पुराण भी विशेष स्थान रखते हैं। इसका प्रमाण है पुराणों की प्रकाशित होने वाली प्रतियों की संख्या। गीता प्रेस से अब तक विभिन्न भाषाओं में 32 लाख एक हजार चार सौ 50 पुराणों का प्रकाशन हो चुका है। इनमें 18 पुराण और दो उपपुराण शामिल हैं।
