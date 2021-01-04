शहर चुनें
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Basti ›   special story of Chando Taal image Foreign birds arrival in winter weather

यूपी के इस जिले में पहुंचे विदेशी परिंदे, तस्वीरें देखकर हो जाएंगे मंत्रमुग्ध

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, नगर बाजार (बस्ती)।, Updated Mon, 04 Jan 2021 04:35 PM IST
चंदोताल।
1 of 6
चंदोताल। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
उत्तर प्रदेश के बस्ती जिले के चंदोताल में सर्दी का मौसम आते ही विदेशी पक्षियों का आगमन शुरू हो गया है। इन पक्षियों को ताल में विचरण करते हुए देखा जा सकता है। विदेशी पक्षियों को देखने के लिए चंदोताल पर इन दिनों भीड़ लग रही है। यहां का हरा-भरा वातावरण व विदेशी परिंदों का कलरव विचरण हर किसी का मन मोह रहा है।  
city & states basti gorakhpur chando taal image special story of chando taal chando taal basti चंदोताल nagar bajar basti basti taurist place

X