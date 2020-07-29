शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Gorakhpur ›   Police Mock drill for Bakrid and Sawan last somwar in tiwaripur Police station gorakhpur

गोरखपुर में पुलिसकर्मियों ने एक-दूसरे पर जमकर चलाई लाठियां, लोगों ने कहा- 'इन्हें क्या हुआ'

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, गोरखपुर।, Updated Wed, 29 Jul 2020 04:34 PM IST
gorakhpur news
1 of 4
gorakhpur news - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
गोरखपुर में बकरीद त्यौहार के मद्देनजर बुधवार को तिवारीपुर थाने पर दंगा नियंत्रण अभ्यास किया गया। इस दौरान पुलिसकर्मियों ने एक-दूसरे पर जमकर लाठियां बरसाईं। अभ्यास के दौरान आंसू गैस और रबर बुलेट की भी जानकारी दी गई।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
IIT-JEE/NEET परीक्षा 2020: 10 नंबर के अंतर से छूट जाते हैं अच्छे कॉलेज, जानिए कैसे?
Click Here
विज्ञापन
police mock drill sawan last somwar bakrid बकरीद कब है 2020 gorakhpur police station

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

राफेल लड़ाकू विमान
Chandigarh

अब दुश्मनों के मंसूबे होंगे फेल, आ गया गेमचेंजर राफेल, 12 क्लिक में जानिए खूबियां और ताकत

29 जुलाई 2020

planning of college going girls on friendship day
Lucknow

अबकी पुरानी यादों से ही गाढ़ा होगा दोस्ती का रंग, यूं करेंगे सेलीब्रेट

29 जुलाई 2020

विज्ञापन
विश्वस्तरीय शिक्षा के पर्याय जीएल बजाज के छात्रों को मिल रही करियर में अभूतपूर्व सफलता
GL Bajaj

विश्वस्तरीय शिक्षा के पर्याय जीएल बजाज के छात्रों को मिल रही करियर में अभूतपूर्व सफलता
विंग कमांडर मनीष सिंह।
Varanasi

Rafale in India: राफेल लाए बलिया के विंग कमांडर, बहन बोली- भैया ने दिया रक्षाबंधन का गिफ्ट, गांव वालों ने बांटी मिठाई

29 जुलाई 2020

यूपी का मौसम
Kanpur

Weather Update: फिर से सक्रिय हुआ मानसून, यूपी के कई शहरों में झमाझम बारिश, मौसम विभाग ने दी ये जानकारी

29 जुलाई 2020

वर्तमान ग्रह गोचर का सरकारी नौकरी वाले जातकों पर क्या होगा प्रभाव, बता रहे हैं ज्योतिषाचार्य पवन चतुर्वेदी
Sarkari Naukari aur Jyotish

वर्तमान ग्रह गोचर का सरकारी नौकरी वाले जातकों पर क्या होगा प्रभाव, बता रहे हैं ज्योतिषाचार्य पवन चतुर्वेदी
बलिया के विंग कमांडर मनीष सिंह।
Ballia

Rafale in India: फ्रांस से बलिया के विंग कमांडर मनीष सिंह लेकर आ रहे राफेल, पिता- बोले गर्व से सिर ऊंचा हुआ

29 जुलाई 2020

Lucknow UP Weather Forecast News in Hindi: Rain continue in Lucknow and nearby areas, gives relief from humidity.
Lucknow

Lucknow Weather Today: रुक-रुक कर हुई बारिश से खुशनुमा हुआ मौसम, उमस से मिली राहत, जारी रहेगी बादलों की आवाजाही

29 जुलाई 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

kanpur kidnapping case
Kanpur

संजीत हत्याकांड: पांडु नदी में नहीं मिला संजीत का शव, रिमांड पर अपहर्ताओं से पूछताछ शुरू

29 जुलाई 2020

राफेल को उड़ाकर ला रहे विंग कमांडर मनीष सिंह और अभिषेक त्रिपाठी
Ballia

फ्रांस से राफेल उड़ाकर लाए यूपी के दो जांबाज बेटे, गर्व से फूले नहीं समा रहे परिजन

29 जुलाई 2020

विश्वस्तरीय शिक्षा के पर्याय जीएल बजाज के छात्रों को मिल रही करियर में अभूतपूर्व सफलता
GL Bajaj

विश्वस्तरीय शिक्षा के पर्याय जीएल बजाज के छात्रों को मिल रही करियर में अभूतपूर्व सफलता
विज्ञापन
राफेल लड़ाकू विमान
Chandigarh

राफेल में है एक ऐसा 'हथियार', जिसने इसे बनाया दुश्मनों का 'काल'...बचने की गुंजाइश ही नहीं

29 जुलाई 2020

राफेल लड़ाकू विमान
Chandigarh

Rafale India: पांच हथियार, जो राफेल को बनाते हैं दुनिया का सबसे खतरनाक लड़ाकू विमान

29 जुलाई 2020

वर्तमान ग्रह गोचर का सरकारी नौकरी वाले जातकों पर क्या होगा प्रभाव, बता रहे हैं ज्योतिषाचार्य पवन चतुर्वेदी
Sarkari Naukari aur Jyotish

वर्तमान ग्रह गोचर का सरकारी नौकरी वाले जातकों पर क्या होगा प्रभाव, बता रहे हैं ज्योतिषाचार्य पवन चतुर्वेदी
बटेश्वर के जैन मंदिर में स्थापित हैं मनियादवे की प्रतिमा, आल्हा ऊदल के इष्टदेव हैं भगवान अजितनाथ
Agra

परंपरा: 800 साल में पहली बार कोरोना ने नहीं जमने दीं आल्ह खंड की चौपालें, पृथ्वीराज चौहान ने जमाया था डेरा

29 जुलाई 2020

राफेल लड़ाकू विमान
Chandigarh

कड़ी सुरक्षा में रहेगा 'राफेल', अंबाला एयरफोर्स स्टेशन नो ड्रोन जोन घोषित, वायुसेना ने कसी कमर

29 जुलाई 2020

राफेल लड़ाकू विमान
Chandigarh

राफेल के हथियारों की सुरक्षा के लिए भी किए गए हैं खास इंतजाम, कुछ ऐसा होगा फाइटर जेट का घर

29 जुलाई 2020

मिंटी अग्रवाल।
Chandigarh

बालाकोट एयर स्ट्राइक में भी अंबाला रहा अहम, जानें- कौन हैं मिंटी अग्रवाल, जिन्होंने यहीं से संभाली थी कमान

29 जुलाई 2020

Rafale Jets
Chandigarh

तस्वीरें: बेहद खास है राफेल का एक टन वजनी कैमरा, लगेगा अचूक निशाना, पढ़ें- खूबियां

29 जुलाई 2020

heavy rain in himachal pradesh in between orange alert by IMD shimla
Bilaspur

तस्वीरें: झमाझम बारिश ने बढ़ाईं दिक्कतें, जलमग्न हुआ ऊना सचिवालय

29 जुलाई 2020

gorakhpur weather
Gorakhpur

Gorakhpur weather update: रिमझिम बारिश से मौसम हुआ सुहाना, उमस भरी गर्मी से मिली राहत

29 जुलाई 2020

प्रारंभिक शिक्षा निदेशालय
Himachal Pradesh

हिमाचल के स्कूलों में 7852 पार्ट टाइम मल्टी टास्क वर्करों की भर्ती प्रक्रिया शुरू, ऐसे करें आवेदन

29 जुलाई 2020

फार्म हाउस से पकड़े गए आरोपी (फाइल)
Agra

देह व्यापारः फरार भाजपा नेता को नहीं पकड़ सकी पुलिस, फार्म हाउस में होता था 'गंदा काम'

29 जुलाई 2020

तीन साल की किंजल हत्याकांड की जानकारी देते एसएसपी एटा, किंजल का फाइल फोटो
Agra

तीन वर्षीय मासूम की हत्या का खुलासा, प्रेमी-प्रेमिका ने इसलिए किया कत्ल, सब हैरान

29 जुलाई 2020

uttarakhand weather today update: due to heavy rain road broken car stuck between road
Bageshwar

Weather Today : उत्तराखंड के बागेश्वर में बारिश का कहर, धंसी सड़क, चपेट में आई कार, एक्सक्लूसिव तस्वीरें

29 जुलाई 2020

बृजेश पाल हत्याकांड
Kanpur

कानपुर: व्हॉट्सएप वाली साक्षी ने किया था बृजेश का अपहरण और हत्या, रिकवर चैट से हुआ खुलासा

29 जुलाई 2020

gorakhpur news
gorakhpur news - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
gorakhpur news
gorakhpur news - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
gorakhpur news
gorakhpur news - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
gorakhpur news
gorakhpur news - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited