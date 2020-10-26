शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Gorakhpur ›   Now Remdesivir injection has been neutralized on corona infected

अब कोरोना संक्रमितों पर रेमडेसिविर इंजेक्शन हुआ बेअसर, आईसीएमआर के शोध से डॉक्टर भी हैरान

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, गोरखपुर।, Updated Mon, 26 Oct 2020 10:05 PM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
1 of 5
सांकेतिक तस्वीर - फोटो : पीटीआई
रेमडेसिविर इंजेक्शन अब कोरोना संक्रमितों के इलाज में कारगर नहीं है। इसके इस्तेमाल से संक्रमण कम नहीं हो रहा है। यह खुलासा आईसीएमआर के शोध में हुआ है। आईसीएमआर के विशेषज्ञों की रिपोर्ट से डॉक्टर भी हैरान हैं।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
city & states gorakhpur uttar pradesh basti deoria siddharthnagar sant kabir nagar kushinagar maharajganj remdesivir injection remdesivir corona drug update corona drug coronavirus drug update latest remdesivir price online coronavirus icmr research projects भारत में कोरोना के मामले

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

बांकेबिहारी मंदिर पर आए भक्त
Agra

वृंदावनः अब दो हजार भक्त कर सकेंगे बांकेबिहारी मंदिर में दर्शन, ऑनलाइन रजिस्ट्रेशन में बढ़ाई संख्या

26 अक्टूबर 2020

'रोटी वाली अम्मा' भगवान देवी
Agra

'रोटी वाली अम्मा' : मदद के लिए बढ़ रहे हाथ, गैस कनेक्शन और सिलिंडर मिला

26 अक्टूबर 2020

विज्ञापन
Tiki Taka Review: घटक के घर से निकला परमब्रता का नया सिनेमा, फुटबॉल व अफ्रीका कनेक्शन की कमाल कॉमेडी
Tikitaka movie review

Tiki Taka Review: घटक के घर से निकला परमब्रता का नया सिनेमा, फुटबॉल व अफ्रीका कनेक्शन की कमाल कॉमेडी
कू़ड़े के ढेर पर मिला युवती का शव
Meerut

खौफनाक मर्डर: 17 टुकड़ों में मिली युवती की लाश, कटी गर्दन लेकर कातिल फरार, उलझी पुलिस

26 अक्टूबर 2020

Hathras gang Rape Case
Aligarh

हाथरस कांड: बिटिया के पिता का बड़ा बयान, बोले-मामले ने उलझा दिया है, पता नहीं कब पूरी होगी सीबीआई की जांच

26 अक्टूबर 2020

कैसा रहेगा वर्ष 2021, जानें अनुभवी ज्योतिषाचार्यों से
astrology

कैसा रहेगा वर्ष 2021, जानें अनुभवी ज्योतिषाचार्यों से
इंतसार अली ने दाढ़ी कटवाई
Meerut

देवबंदी उलमा हुए नाराज, बोले- दाढ़ी कटवाने से अच्छा नौकरी छोड़ देते दरोगा इंतसार अली

26 अक्टूबर 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

एक दिन की एसएचओ ने काटे चालान
Agra

मिशन शक्ति: एक दिन की इंस्पेक्टर बनी छात्रा प्राची यादव, चेकिंग में काटे चालान, सिखाया 'कानून'

26 अक्टूबर 2020

Weather Forecast Today Update in Uttarakhand: Snowfall in kedarnath and yamunotri dham, Cold Weather Increases, Photos
Dehradun

यमुनोत्री में सीजन की पहली बर्फबारी, केदारनाथ में भी हुआ हिमपात, हुई कड़ाके की ठंड, तस्वीरें...

26 अक्टूबर 2020

Tiki Taka Review: घटक के घर से निकला परमब्रता का नया सिनेमा, फुटबॉल व अफ्रीका कनेक्शन की कमाल कॉमेडी
Tikitaka movie review

Tiki Taka Review: घटक के घर से निकला परमब्रता का नया सिनेमा, फुटबॉल व अफ्रीका कनेक्शन की कमाल कॉमेडी
विज्ञापन
आरोपी बिलाल
Bareilly

बिलाल के पास मिले लड़की के तीन आधार कार्ड, दोस्तों के साथ लड़की पर भी शिकंजा कसने की तैयारी

26 अक्टूबर 2020

भदोही की युवती को मिली सोनू सूद की मदद।
Bhadohi

तस्वीरें: पिता के अत्याचार से परेशान युवती की मदद को आगे आए सोनू सूद, रीढ़ की हड्डी की हुई सफल सर्जरी

26 अक्टूबर 2020

कैसा रहेगा वर्ष 2021, जानें अनुभवी ज्योतिषाचार्यों से
astrology

कैसा रहेगा वर्ष 2021, जानें अनुभवी ज्योतिषाचार्यों से
प्याज। (फाइल फोटो)
Gorakhpur

प्याज की बढ़ती कीमत को लेकर प्रशासन सख्त, अब इनकी निगरानी में होगी बिक्री

26 अक्टूबर 2020

भाजपा तिरंगा रैली
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर : महबूबा के बयान पर मचा बवाल, भाजपा ने निकाली तिरंगा रैली, देखें तस्वीरें 

26 अक्टूबर 2020

People immersed the idols of godess Durga.
Lucknow

पूजन के बाद धूमधाम से भक्तों ने मां दुर्गा की प्रतिमाओं का किया विसर्जन, महिलाओं ने सिंदूर खेला, तस्वीरें

26 अक्टूबर 2020

विलाप करते परिजन
Meerut

मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ के मौसा का निधन, परिजनों का रो-रोकर बुरा हाल, देखिए तस्वीरें

26 अक्टूबर 2020

इमामबाड़ा
Lucknow

पर्यटन को सैलानियों का इंतजार, बीते साल के मुकाबले आधे भी नहीं आए पर्यटक, दुकानदार बोले...

26 अक्टूबर 2020

सिंदूर वाली होली खेलती महिलाएं।
Varanasi

तस्वीरें: मां दुर्गा को दी गई विदाई, बंगीय समाज की महिलाओं ने निभाई 400 साल पुरानी परंपरा, खेली सिंदूर की होली

26 अक्टूबर 2020

bareilly love jihad case
Bareilly

बरेली कांड: प्रेमी बिलाल के साथ भागी लड़की ने छह दिन में फूंक दिए 1.30 लाख रुपये, कहां खर्च हुए पैसे, पुलिस भी हैरान

26 अक्टूबर 2020

अलग-अलग ड्रेस में युवतियां
Lucknow

करवा पूजन से ताश पार्टी तक में दिखेगा ये नया स्टाइल, आपका अंदाज देख लोग कह उठेंगे WOW

26 अक्टूबर 2020

गोबर से तैयार दीप और मूर्तियां।
Chandigarh

बेहद खास हैं गोबर से बने दीप और मूर्तियां, खाद का भी करेंगी काम, नि:शुल्क बांटने की योजना

26 अक्टूबर 2020

Himachal News : fresh snowfall in lahaul spiti rohtang pass and hailstorm in sissu
Himachal Pradesh

हिमाचल: लाहौल-स्पीति सहित ऊंची चोटियों पर ताजा बर्फबारी, देखिए शानदार तस्वीरें

26 अक्टूबर 2020

हाथरस कांड
Aligarh

हाथरस कांड: बिटिया के घर से पशुओं को ले गए रिश्तेदार, परिजन नहीं कर पा रहे थे देखभाल

26 अक्टूबर 2020

रावण दहन पहुंचे लोग।
Varanasi

तस्वीरें: बनारस में विजयादशमी की धूम, रावण दहन देखने पहुंचे लोग, नहीं दिखी सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग

26 अक्टूबर 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर - फोटो : पीटीआई
रेमडेसिविर
रेमडेसिविर - फोटो : Hetero website
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर - फोटो : Pixabay
कोरोना वायरस।
कोरोना वायरस। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कोरोना वायरस वैक्सीन। सांकेतिक
कोरोना वायरस वैक्सीन। सांकेतिक - फोटो : iStock
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X