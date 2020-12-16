Nirbhaya case: इस शख्स की गवाही से निर्भया को मिला था इंसाफ, जानिए क्या है आज उसका हाल

{"_id":"5fd9d66d8ebc3e3d723f8277","slug":"nirbhaya-case-8-year-special-story-of-nirbhaya-friend-know-about-nirbhaya","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Nirbhaya case: \u0907\u0938 \u0936\u0916\u094d\u0938 \u0915\u0940 \u0917\u0935\u093e\u0939\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0930\u094d\u092d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0907\u0902\u0938\u093e\u092b, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0906\u091c \u0909\u0938\u0915\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Nirbhaya Case
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
{"_id":"5fd9d66d8ebc3e3d723f8277","slug":"nirbhaya-case-8-year-special-story-of-nirbhaya-friend-know-about-nirbhaya","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Nirbhaya case: \u0907\u0938 \u0936\u0916\u094d\u0938 \u0915\u0940 \u0917\u0935\u093e\u0939\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0930\u094d\u092d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0907\u0902\u0938\u093e\u092b, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0906\u091c \u0909\u0938\u0915\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अवनींद्र। (File)
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5fd9d66d8ebc3e3d723f8277","slug":"nirbhaya-case-8-year-special-story-of-nirbhaya-friend-know-about-nirbhaya","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Nirbhaya case: \u0907\u0938 \u0936\u0916\u094d\u0938 \u0915\u0940 \u0917\u0935\u093e\u0939\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0930\u094d\u092d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0907\u0902\u0938\u093e\u092b, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0906\u091c \u0909\u0938\u0915\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अवनींद्र। (File)
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5fd9d66d8ebc3e3d723f8277","slug":"nirbhaya-case-8-year-special-story-of-nirbhaya-friend-know-about-nirbhaya","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Nirbhaya case: \u0907\u0938 \u0936\u0916\u094d\u0938 \u0915\u0940 \u0917\u0935\u093e\u0939\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0930\u094d\u092d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0907\u0902\u0938\u093e\u092b, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0906\u091c \u0909\u0938\u0915\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Nirbhaya Case: बाएं निर्भया की मां, दाएं अवनींद्र। (File)
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
{"_id":"5fd9d66d8ebc3e3d723f8277","slug":"nirbhaya-case-8-year-special-story-of-nirbhaya-friend-know-about-nirbhaya","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Nirbhaya case: \u0907\u0938 \u0936\u0916\u094d\u0938 \u0915\u0940 \u0917\u0935\u093e\u0939\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0930\u094d\u092d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0907\u0902\u0938\u093e\u092b, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0906\u091c \u0909\u0938\u0915\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
nirbhaya case
- फोटो : अमर उजाला