शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Gorakhpur ›   Nauka Vihar reopened after long time at ramgarh tal gorakhpur latest photos

तस्वीरें: आठ महीने बाद सैलानियों से गुलजार हुआ रामगढ़ताल, पर्यटकों ने लिया बोटिंग का आनंद

संवाद न्यूज एजेंसी, गोरखपुर।, Updated Thu, 03 Dec 2020 10:08 AM IST
नौका विहार पर पर्यटकों ने लिया बोटिंग का आनंद।
1 of 5
नौका विहार पर पर्यटकों ने लिया बोटिंग का आनंद। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
कोरोना संकटकाल की वजह से आठ महीने से बंद पड़ा नौका विहार बुधवार से पर्यटकों से गुलजार नजर आने लगा। जहां अरसे बाद परिवार और मित्रों के साथ पहुंचे शहरवासियों ने रामगढ़ताल की खूबसूरती, बोटिंग का आनंद लेने के साथ ही सुनहरे पलों को सेल्फी और ग्रुप फोटो के माध्यम से कैद किया।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
city & states gorakhpur uttar pradesh nauka vihar नौका विहार nauka vihar kab khulega ramgarh tal nauka vihar image ramgarh tal photos latest ramgarh tal news

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

बोरवेल में गिरा बच्चा, जान बचाने की कवायद जारी
Kanpur

महोबा: 30 फीट गहरे बोरवेल में गिरा मासूम, एनडीआरएफ-एसडीआरएफ ने 22 घंटे चलाया रेस्क्यू फिर भी नहीं बची जान

3 दिसंबर 2020

nikita murder case
Delhi NCR

निकिता हत्याकांड: मरने से पहले बहन ने लिया था तौसीफ और रेहान का नाम, बताते हुए अदालत में रो पड़ा भाई

3 दिसंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
घर लाएं मर्सडीज बेंज ई-क्लास और त्योहारों के सीजन को बनाएं और भी यादगार
Mercedes Benz

घर लाएं मर्सडीज बेंज ई-क्लास और त्योहारों के सीजन को बनाएं और भी यादगार
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी और बुजुर्ग बिट्टन देवी
Agra

पीएम मोदी के नाम अपनी सारी जमीन करना चाहती हैं 85 साल की 'अम्मा', भावुक करने वाली है वजह

3 दिसंबर 2020

शेहरा रशीद
Jammu

पिता के आरोपों पर शेहला रशीद का पलटवार, बोलीं- उनको मेरे बारे में कोई ज्ञान नहीं, गूगल सर्च कर लेते

3 दिसंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

कंगना रणौत, महिंदर कौर।
Chandigarh

पंजाब की बुजुर्ग दादी का जवाब- कंगना चाहें तो मेरे खेत में कर सकती हैं काम, 700 रुपये दूंगी दिहाड़ी

3 दिसंबर 2020

भोपाल गैस हादसा
Madhya Pradesh

भोपाल गैस त्रासदीः सिर्फ इस तस्वीर को नहीं बल्कि इन्हें भी देख हिल गई थी दुनिया

3 दिसंबर 2020

घर लाएं मर्सडीज बेंज ई-क्लास और त्योहारों के सीजन को बनाएं और भी यादगार
Mercedes Benz

घर लाएं मर्सडीज बेंज ई-क्लास और त्योहारों के सीजन को बनाएं और भी यादगार
विज्ञापन
Uttarakhand news: 44 village Admitted in Hospital; After Ate Food in Puja Program in Uttarkashi
Dehradun

उत्तराखंड: पितृ पूजन कार्यक्रम में भोजन के बाद बिगड़ी 44 ग्रामीणों की तबीयत, गांव में मचा हड़कंप, तस्वीरें...

2 दिसंबर 2020

ससुर ने बहू को भेंट की लग्जरी कार
Kanpur

एक विवाह ऐसा भी... ससुर ने बहू को भेंट की लग्जरी कार, बोले- घर की लक्ष्मी के आगे फीकी है दुनिया की हर दौलत

2 दिसंबर 2020

शिवानी की शादी में पहुंचे डीएम।
Deoria

तस्वीरें: दिवंगत बीएसएफ जवान की बेटी की शादी में पहुंचे डीएम, आशीर्वाद पाकर भावुक हुई बिटिया

2 दिसंबर 2020

सोलंगनाला-रोहतांग में सैलानी
Himachal Pradesh

हिमाचल: अटल टनल और सोलंगनाला में उमड़े सैलानी, बर्फ के बीच जमकर की मस्ती

2 दिसंबर 2020

खेत में काम करती महिला और उनकी बेटी
Meerut

पिता आंदोलन में डटे, तो बेटियों ने बदला खेतों का नजारा, फावड़ा थामे कर रहीं देखभाल

2 दिसंबर 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Bihar

प्रेमिका का बदला: प्रेमी की नई नवेली दुल्हन के बाल काटे, फेविक्विक से चिपका दी आंख

2 दिसंबर 2020

अनीषा खन्ना, वंदिता अग्रवाल, हीना नदीम
Lucknow

कुछ ऐसी हैं लखनऊ की पार्टी क्वींस, जिनके आने से बढ़ जाती है रौनक, फैमिली वाली फीलिंग देने में हैं माहिर

2 दिसंबर 2020

शहीद रामवकील की पत्नी गीता देवी ने पहली ईंट रखकर काम शुरू कराया
Agra

पुलवामा शहीद का स्मारक अपने पैसे से बनाने में जुटी वीर नारी, शासन ने नहीं की मदद, छलका दर्द

2 दिसंबर 2020

देवर-भाभी ने फांसी लगाकर दी जान
Fatehpur

चाहत इस कदर बढ़ी कि देवर-भाभी ने चुनी मौत, सुसाइड से पहले मंगेतर को बताने गया था दिल का हर राज

2 दिसंबर 2020

लखनऊ में कोरोना से मौत
Lucknow

CoronaVirus in Lucknow: लखनऊ में कोरोना से मौतों का आंकड़ा 1000 पार, ज्यादा था जोखिम, फिर भी देर से पहुंचे अस्पताल

2 दिसंबर 2020

राजस्थान के पाली में हुआ खौफनाक हादसा।
Rajasthan

राजस्थान: चलती बस के आर-पार हुआ 100 फुट लंबा पाइप, दिल दहला देंगी ये खौफनाक तस्वीरें

2 दिसंबर 2020

गंगा में सफाई करते नगर निगम के सफाई कर्मचारी
Varanasi

Kashi Dev Deepawali: एक दिन में साफ नहीं हुई 84 घाटों की गंदगी, कहीं फूल तो कहीं पड़े दीये

2 दिसंबर 2020

सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रम में प्रस्तुति देतीं प्रतिभागी
Agra

दिल्ली गणतंत्र दिवस परेड के लिए परखे एनएसएस स्वयंसेवक, धमाकेदार प्रस्तुतियों की देखें तस्वीरें

2 दिसंबर 2020

वाराणसी की देव दीपावली।
Varanasi

Dev Deepwalai: जानें इस बार कैसे खास रही काशी की देव दीपावली, पीएम मोदी भी बने गवाह, देखें तस्वीरें

2 दिसंबर 2020

नौका विहार पर पर्यटकों ने लिया बोटिंग का आनंद।
नौका विहार पर पर्यटकों ने लिया बोटिंग का आनंद। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
नौका विहार पर बोटिंग का आनंद लेते शहरवासी।
नौका विहार पर बोटिंग का आनंद लेते शहरवासी। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
शहरवासियों ने ग्रुप फोटो के माध्यम से कैद किया सुनहरा पल।
शहरवासियों ने ग्रुप फोटो के माध्यम से कैद किया सुनहरा पल। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
बोटिंग का आनंद लेते युवा।
बोटिंग का आनंद लेते युवा। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
थर्मल स्कैनिंग के बाद ही मिला प्रवेश।
थर्मल स्कैनिंग के बाद ही मिला प्रवेश। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X