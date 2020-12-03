तस्वीरें: आठ महीने बाद सैलानियों से गुलजार हुआ रामगढ़ताल, पर्यटकों ने लिया बोटिंग का आनंद

{"_id":"5fc868138ebc3e9bd40622fe","slug":"nauka-vihar-reopened-after-long-time-at-ramgarh-tal-gorakhpur-latest-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902: \u0906\u0920 \u092e\u0939\u0940\u0928\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0938\u0948\u0932\u093e\u0928\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0917\u0941\u0932\u091c\u093e\u0930 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0930\u093e\u092e\u0917\u0922\u093c\u0924\u093e\u0932, \u092a\u0930\u094d\u092f\u091f\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092c\u094b\u091f\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u0915\u093e \u0906\u0928\u0902\u0926","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
नौका विहार पर पर्यटकों ने लिया बोटिंग का आनंद।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
नौका विहार पर बोटिंग का आनंद लेते शहरवासी।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
शहरवासियों ने ग्रुप फोटो के माध्यम से कैद किया सुनहरा पल।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
बोटिंग का आनंद लेते युवा।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
थर्मल स्कैनिंग के बाद ही मिला प्रवेश।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।