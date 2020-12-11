मनहूस कॉल से पिता की टूटी नींद, फोन पर बोला- 'बुझ गया घर का चिराग'

{"_id":"5fd34ccfd1aecd08dc2dc93d","slug":"maternal-uncle-and-nephew-died-in-road-accident-at-sant-kabir-nagar-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0928\u0939\u0942\u0938 \u0915\u0949\u0932 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u091f\u0942\u091f\u0940 \u0928\u0940\u0902\u0926, \u092b\u094b\u0928 \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u093e- '\u092c\u0941\u091d \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0918\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u091a\u093f\u0930\u093e\u0917'","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
रोते-बिलखते परिजन।(इनसेट में मृत कुनाल की फाइल फोटो)
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
{"_id":"5fd34ccfd1aecd08dc2dc93d","slug":"maternal-uncle-and-nephew-died-in-road-accident-at-sant-kabir-nagar-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0928\u0939\u0942\u0938 \u0915\u0949\u0932 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u091f\u0942\u091f\u0940 \u0928\u0940\u0902\u0926, \u092b\u094b\u0928 \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u093e- '\u092c\u0941\u091d \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0918\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u091a\u093f\u0930\u093e\u0917'","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
हादसे के बाद अस्पताल पहुंचे लोग।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
{"_id":"5fd34ccfd1aecd08dc2dc93d","slug":"maternal-uncle-and-nephew-died-in-road-accident-at-sant-kabir-nagar-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0928\u0939\u0942\u0938 \u0915\u0949\u0932 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u091f\u0942\u091f\u0940 \u0928\u0940\u0902\u0926, \u092b\u094b\u0928 \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u093e- '\u092c\u0941\u091d \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0918\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u091a\u093f\u0930\u093e\u0917'","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
रोते-बिलखते परिजन व मृतक की फाइल फोटो।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
{"_id":"5fd34ccfd1aecd08dc2dc93d","slug":"maternal-uncle-and-nephew-died-in-road-accident-at-sant-kabir-nagar-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0928\u0939\u0942\u0938 \u0915\u0949\u0932 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u091f\u0942\u091f\u0940 \u0928\u0940\u0902\u0926, \u092b\u094b\u0928 \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u093e- '\u092c\u0941\u091d \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0918\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u091a\u093f\u0930\u093e\u0917'","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मृत कुनाल की फाइल फोटो।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
{"_id":"5fd34ccfd1aecd08dc2dc93d","slug":"maternal-uncle-and-nephew-died-in-road-accident-at-sant-kabir-nagar-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0928\u0939\u0942\u0938 \u0915\u0949\u0932 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u091f\u0942\u091f\u0940 \u0928\u0940\u0902\u0926, \u092b\u094b\u0928 \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u093e- '\u092c\u0941\u091d \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0918\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u091a\u093f\u0930\u093e\u0917'","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
रोते-बिलखते परिजन व मृतक की फाइल फोटो।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।