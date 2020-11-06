शहर चुनें
पटाखा विस्फोट में 2 मासूम बच्चियों के सिर से उठा मां-बाप का साया, मामा को देख बिलख पड़ीं बेटियां, बोलीं- 'सब खतम हो गया'

संवाद न्यूज एजेंसी, कप्तानगंज (कुशीनगर)।, Updated Fri, 06 Nov 2020 01:27 PM IST
कुशीनगर में पटाखा विस्फोट।(इनसेट में अपने मामा के साथ मासूम बच्चियां)
कुशीनगर में पटाखा विस्फोट।(इनसेट में अपने मामा के साथ मासूम बच्चियां) - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
उत्तर प्रदेश के कुशीनगर जिले के कप्तानगंज कस्बे के वार्ड नंबर 11 आर्य समाज मंदिर मुहल्ले में पटाखा विस्फोट के दूसरे दिन भी उदासी छाई रही। हादसे में एक ही परिवार के चार लोगों की दर्दनाक मौत का मंजर देख हर कोई सहम गया था। धमाके के बाद जो खौफनाख मंजर दिखा था उसे लोग अभी भी भूल नहीं पा रहे हैं। वहीं हादसे के बाद दो बच्चियों के सिर से मां-बाप का साया उठ गया। आगे की स्लाइड्स में पढ़िए कि बेटियां अपने मामा को देखकर कैसे बिलख पड़ीं...  
prayagraj news : ज्ञानपुर विधायक विजय मिश्र का बंगला ढहाता प्रयागराज विकास प्राधिकरण (पीडीए) का बुलडोजर।
Prayagraj

ज्ञानपुर विधायक विजय मिश्र के करोड़ों के मकान पर चला बुलडोजर, पीडीए ने किया जमींदोज

6 नवंबर 2020

अपने मामा और नानी के साथ मासूम बच्चियां।
कुशीनगर में पटाखा विस्फोट।(इनसेट में अपने मामा के साथ मासूम बच्चियां) - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
बेटी-दामाद के घायल होने की सूचना पर पहुंची महिला।
अपने मामा और नानी के साथ मासूम बच्चियां। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
घटनास्थल की फाइल फोटो।
बेटी-दामाद के घायल होने की सूचना पर पहुंची महिला। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
घटनास्थल की फाइल फोटो।
घटनास्थल की फाइल फोटो। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
घर में धमाका होने के बाद टूटी दीवार।
घर में धमाका होने के बाद टूटी दीवार। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
