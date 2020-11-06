पटाखा विस्फोट में 2 मासूम बच्चियों के सिर से उठा मां-बाप का साया, मामा को देख बिलख पड़ीं बेटियां, बोलीं- 'सब खतम हो गया'

{"_id":"5fa4fdfc8ebc3e9bdf462831","slug":"illegal-cracker-factory-blast-update-news-tow-innocent-girls-panic-after-four-people-death","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u091f\u093e\u0916\u093e \u0935\u093f\u0938\u094d\u092b\u094b\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 2 \u092e\u093e\u0938\u0942\u092e \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093f\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0909\u0920\u093e \u092e\u093e\u0902-\u092c\u093e\u092a \u0915\u093e \u0938\u093e\u092f\u093e, \u092e\u093e\u092e\u093e \u0915\u094b \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u092c\u093f\u0932\u0916 \u092a\u0921\u093c\u0940\u0902 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902, \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0940\u0902- '\u0938\u092c \u0916\u0924\u092e \u0939\u094b \u0917\u092f\u093e'","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कुशीनगर में पटाखा विस्फोट।(इनसेट में अपने मामा के साथ मासूम बच्चियां)
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
अपने मामा और नानी के साथ मासूम बच्चियां।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
बेटी-दामाद के घायल होने की सूचना पर पहुंची महिला।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
घटनास्थल की फाइल फोटो।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
घर में धमाका होने के बाद टूटी दीवार।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।