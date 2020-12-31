शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Gorakhpur ›   Gorakhpur weather will be clean on new year

New Year 2021: खिली धूप में उठा पाएंगे नए साल का आनंद, दिनभर साफ रहेगा मौसम

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, गोरखपुर।, Updated Thu, 31 Dec 2020 07:00 PM IST
gorakhpur weather
1 of 5
gorakhpur weather - फोटो : शिव हर्ष द्विवेदी।
नए साल के पहले दिन के जश्न के उत्साह को मौसम का भी साथ मिलने वाला है। सुबह से लेकर शाम तक मौसम बिल्कुल साफ रहेगा। सूरज की गुनगुनी धूप में आप नए साल के जश्न को खूब मजे से मना सकते हैं।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
city & states gorakhpur gorakhpur weather weather update new year 2021 gorakhpur mausam गोरखपुर मौसम

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

सूर्य ग्रहण।
Gorakhpur

साल 2021 में लगेंगे चार ग्रहण, जानिए कब और कहां दिखेगा

31 दिसंबर 2020

शनि मंदिर
Gorakhpur

साल 2021 में नहीं होगा शनि का राशि परिवर्तन, जानिए क्या है वजह

31 दिसंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
युवाओं के दिलों पर राज कर रही है Kia Sonet कॉम्पैक्ट एसयूवी, पांच वजहों से हो रहे हैं फिदा
KIA SONET

युवाओं के दिलों पर राज कर रही है Kia Sonet कॉम्पैक्ट एसयूवी, पांच वजहों से हो रहे हैं फिदा
ग्रह नक्षत्र।
Gorakhpur

जानिए 2021 में कौन सा ग्रह कब करेगा राशि परिवर्तन, यहां देखें तिथियां

31 दिसंबर 2020

nepal news
Gorakhpur

तस्वीरें: नेपाल के पाथिभरा जंगल में लगी आग, छह दिन बाद भी नहीं पाया जा सका काबू

31 दिसंबर 2020

ग्रहों के बुरे प्रभाव नहीं बनेंगे चिंता का विषय, कुछ ही स्लॉट शेष जल्दी बुक कीजिये उज्जैन के नवग्रह मंदिर में नववर्ष पूजन
Puja

ग्रहों के बुरे प्रभाव नहीं बनेंगे चिंता का विषय, कुछ ही स्लॉट शेष जल्दी बुक कीजिये उज्जैन के नवग्रह मंदिर में नववर्ष पूजन
गुड़
Basti

सर्दियों में किसी दवा से कम नहीं है गुड़, इसके 9 फायदे जानकर हो जाएंगे हैरान

31 दिसंबर 2020

मनाली के नेहरू कुंड के समीप लगी पर्यटक वाहनों की लंबी कतारें।
Himachal Pradesh

तस्वीरें: कुल्लू-मनाली पहुंचे हजारों पर्यटक, होटल पैक, नहीं मिले कमरे

31 दिसंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
gorakhpur weather
gorakhpur weather - फोटो : शिव हर्ष द्विवेदी।
gorakhpur weather
gorakhpur weather - फोटो : शिव हर्ष द्विवेदी।
gorakhpur weather
gorakhpur weather - फोटो : शिव हर्ष द्विवेदी।
gorakhpur weather
gorakhpur weather - फोटो : शिव हर्ष द्विवेदी।
gorakhpur weather
gorakhpur weather - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X