Gorakhpur Weather: मौसम का बदला मिजाज, बादलों के पहरे में रहा सूरज, जानिए कब से साफ होगा आसमान

{"_id":"5ff3e3a0cec2d66cbe2a81d5","slug":"gorakhpur-weather-update-news-weather-change-of-sunlight-see-latest-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Gorakhpur Weather: \u092e\u094c\u0938\u092e \u0915\u093e \u092c\u0926\u0932\u093e \u092e\u093f\u091c\u093e\u091c, \u092c\u093e\u0926\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0938\u0942\u0930\u091c, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u092c \u0938\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u092b \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0906\u0938\u092e\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
गोरखपुर का मौसम।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
{"_id":"5ff3e3a0cec2d66cbe2a81d5","slug":"gorakhpur-weather-update-news-weather-change-of-sunlight-see-latest-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Gorakhpur Weather: \u092e\u094c\u0938\u092e \u0915\u093e \u092c\u0926\u0932\u093e \u092e\u093f\u091c\u093e\u091c, \u092c\u093e\u0926\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0938\u0942\u0930\u091c, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u092c \u0938\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u092b \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0906\u0938\u092e\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
गोरखपुर का मौसम।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
{"_id":"5ff3e3a0cec2d66cbe2a81d5","slug":"gorakhpur-weather-update-news-weather-change-of-sunlight-see-latest-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Gorakhpur Weather: \u092e\u094c\u0938\u092e \u0915\u093e \u092c\u0926\u0932\u093e \u092e\u093f\u091c\u093e\u091c, \u092c\u093e\u0926\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0938\u0942\u0930\u091c, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u092c \u0938\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u092b \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0906\u0938\u092e\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
गोरखपुर में ठंड का मौसम।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
{"_id":"5ff3e3a0cec2d66cbe2a81d5","slug":"gorakhpur-weather-update-news-weather-change-of-sunlight-see-latest-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Gorakhpur Weather: \u092e\u094c\u0938\u092e \u0915\u093e \u092c\u0926\u0932\u093e \u092e\u093f\u091c\u093e\u091c, \u092c\u093e\u0926\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0938\u0942\u0930\u091c, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u092c \u0938\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u092b \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0906\u0938\u092e\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
गोरखपुर का मौसम।
- फोटो : शिव हर्ष द्विवेदी।
{"_id":"5ff3e3a0cec2d66cbe2a81d5","slug":"gorakhpur-weather-update-news-weather-change-of-sunlight-see-latest-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Gorakhpur Weather: \u092e\u094c\u0938\u092e \u0915\u093e \u092c\u0926\u0932\u093e \u092e\u093f\u091c\u093e\u091c, \u092c\u093e\u0926\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0938\u0942\u0930\u091c, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u092c \u0938\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u092b \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0906\u0938\u092e\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
गोरखपुर में ठंड का मौसम।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।