शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Gorakhpur ›   Gorakhpur Weather Forecast report today gorakhpur weather change after heavy rainfall latest photos

Weather Update: झमाझम बारिश के बाद मौसम हुआ सुहाना, बादल रहेंगे बरकरार, तस्वीरों में देखें शहर का हाल

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, गोरखपुर।, Updated Tue, 23 Jun 2020 03:51 PM IST
gorakhpur weather
1 of 10
gorakhpur weather - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
उत्तर प्रदेश के गोरखपुर जिले में करीब एक सप्ताह पहले शुरू हुआ मानसूनी बारिश का सिलसिला मंगलवार को भी जारी है। गोरखपुर और आसपास के क्षेत्रों में रुक-रुक कर बारिश होती रही। जिससे मौसम सुहाना हो गया।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
लालबाजार की पुलिस फोर्स ‘सिंघम’ तो नहीं पर ‘सिंघम’ से कम भी नहीं
Click Here
विज्ञापन
weather report today weather report update weather update gorakhpur heavy rainfall warning hp thunderstorm warning weather alert gorakhpur

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

gorakhpur news
Gorakhpur

समाज और परिवार के लिए खतरा बन रहे हैं ये लोग, तस्वीरों में देखें ऐसे उड़ रही सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग की धज्जियां

23 जून 2020

मैनपुरी में हुई मानसून की बारिश
Agra

मानसून की पहली बारिश ने दिलाई गर्मी से राहत, चार डिग्री लुढ़का पारा

23 जून 2020

विज्ञापन
Lalbazaar Review: लालबाजार की पुलिस फोर्स ‘सिंघम’ तो नहीं पर ‘सिंघम’ से कम भी नहीं.
Lalbazaar Review

Lalbazaar Review: लालबाजार की पुलिस फोर्स ‘सिंघम’ तो नहीं पर ‘सिंघम’ से कम भी नहीं.
बसपा नेता की दिनदहाड़े गोलियों से भूनकर हत्या
Kanpur

बसपा नेता हत्याकांड: पूर्वांचल के बाहुबली का खास है सउद, ये बात भी सामने आई

23 जून 2020

त्वचा की समस्याएं
Chandigarh

पहले लॉकडाउन और अब गर्मी ने स्किन के मरीजों का बढ़ाया दर्द, बचाव के लिए अपनाएं ये तरीके

23 जून 2020

नलखेड़ा के बगलामुखी मंदिर में गुप्त नवरात्रि पर कराएं सामूहिक मंत्रों का जाप , और पाएं विरोधियों पर विजय - 36000 मंत्र
Puja

नलखेड़ा के बगलामुखी मंदिर में गुप्त नवरात्रि पर कराएं सामूहिक मंत्रों का जाप , और पाएं विरोधियों पर विजय - 36000 मंत्र
लखनऊ में हुई बारिश।
Lucknow

यूपी में रफ्तार पकड़ रहा मानसून, तेज बौछारों ने दी राहत, मौसम विज्ञानी बोले- 48 घंटे में भीगेगा पूरा प्रदेश

23 जून 2020

वियतनाम में नरेंद्र मोदी, फाइल फोटो
Jammu

जब 'यजमान' बनकर वियतनाम पहुंचे थे प्रधानमंत्री, चीन को मात देने के लिए 2016 में ही रख दी थी नींव

23 जून 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

कोरोना की मार के बीच दिल्ली पर नया संकट, डेंगू और मलेरिया दे रहे दस्तक

23 जून 2020

संवासिनी गृह कानपुर
Kanpur

संवासिनी गृह मामला: महिला आयोग ने प्रशासन से मांगी रिपोर्ट, जानें संवासिनियों की हिस्ट्री

23 जून 2020

Lalbazaar Review: लालबाजार की पुलिस फोर्स ‘सिंघम’ तो नहीं पर ‘सिंघम’ से कम भी नहीं.
Lalbazaar Review

Lalbazaar Review: लालबाजार की पुलिस फोर्स ‘सिंघम’ तो नहीं पर ‘सिंघम’ से कम भी नहीं.
विज्ञापन
सिक्के गिनते नगर परिषद कर्मचारी
Chandigarh

एसेसमेंट के लिए सरकारी कर्मचारियों ने चक्कर कटवाए तो युवक ने ऐसे लिया बदला, देखिए तस्वीरें

23 जून 2020

मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस
Meerut

पेट्रोल पंप पर चल रहा था बड़ा खेल, एडीएम सिटी ने छापा मारा तो खुल गई पोल, देखिए तस्वीरें

23 जून 2020

नलखेड़ा के बगलामुखी मंदिर में गुप्त नवरात्रि पर कराएं सामूहिक मंत्रों का जाप , और पाएं विरोधियों पर विजय - 36000 मंत्र
Puja

नलखेड़ा के बगलामुखी मंदिर में गुप्त नवरात्रि पर कराएं सामूहिक मंत्रों का जाप , और पाएं विरोधियों पर विजय - 36000 मंत्र
रथयात्रा
Uttar Pradesh

धर्मनगरी काशी में रथयात्रा की अनुमति नहीं, 218 में पहली बार भ्रमण पर नहीं निकले भगवान जगन्नाथ

23 जून 2020

दिल्ली मेट्रो
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली मेट्रो के फिर से चलने का यात्रियों को इंतजार, तीन महीने से बंद हैं सेवाएं

23 जून 2020

मुकेश खन्ना
Jammu

बीएसएफ के शौर्य के मुरीद हुए 'भीष्म पितामह', जवान को दिया 'शक्तिमान' का खिताब, फिर कही ये बात

23 जून 2020

सफदरजंग वारदात के आरोपी
Delhi NCR

सफदरजंग वारदात: दिल्ली में हत्या कर नेपाल बॉर्डर तक भाग चुके थे लुटेरे, एक गलती ने कर दिया पर्दाफाश

23 जून 2020

इनामुल हक
Bareilly

पाकिस्तान की कई महिलाओं के भी संपर्क में था अलकायदा एजेंट इनामुल हक, ये थी प्लानिंग

23 जून 2020

news
Bareilly

इनामुल के बाद सलमान खुर्शीद वानी को लेकर हैरान करने वाला खुलासा, स्टूडेंट बना और फिर...

23 जून 2020

बसपा नेता पिंटू सेंगर हत्याकांड
Kanpur

बसपा नेता हत्याकांड: करीबी की धोखेबाजी से मनोज-पिंटू में दुश्मनी बढ़ी, सीडीआर से हुआ ये बड़ा खुलासा

23 जून 2020

फाइल फोटो
Lucknow

अल कायदा एजेंट इनामुल के साथी सलमान के फोन में मिलीं चौंकाने वाली एप्लीकेशन, अधिकारी हैरान

23 जून 2020

श्रीप्रकाश शुक्ला की फाइल फोटो।
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर के इस कुख्यात बदमाश ने बंदूक के बल पर बदल दी थी रेलवे की ठेकेदारी, यहां पढ़िए इसके 'खूनी खेल' की कहानी

23 जून 2020

indo-nepal border
Gorakhpur

नागरिकता संशोधन बिल के खिलाफ मधेशियों ने किया प्रदर्शन, नेपाली प्रधानमंत्री का फूंका पुतला

23 जून 2020

inamul haq
Lucknow

एक और नया खुलासा, आतंकी मंसूबों को अंजाम देने के लिए दिल्ली में मिलने वाले थे इनामुल और सलमान

23 जून 2020

अमर उजाला योगशाला
Kanpur

PHOTOS: अंतरराष्ट्रीय योग दिवस पर अमर उजाला ने किया योगशाला का आयोजन, कनपुरियों ने निरोगी काया के लिए किया योग

23 जून 2020

gorakhpur weather
gorakhpur weather - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
gorakhpur weather
gorakhpur weather - फोटो : राजेश कुमार
gorakhpur weather
gorakhpur weather - फोटो : राजेश कुमार।
gorakhpur weather
gorakhpur weather - फोटो : राजेश कुमार।
gorakhnath temple
gorakhnath temple - फोटो : आनंद चौधरी।
राप्ती नदी।
राप्ती नदी। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
gorakhpur weather
gorakhpur weather - फोटो : राजेश कुमार।
बारिश के बाद मुक्तेश्वर नाथ मंदिर में भरा पानी।
बारिश के बाद मुक्तेश्वर नाथ मंदिर में भरा पानी। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
Ramgarh taal
Ramgarh taal - फोटो : राजेश कुमार।
Ramgarh taal
Ramgarh taal - फोटो : राजेश कुमार।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited