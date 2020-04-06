शहर चुनें

Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Basti ›   Police strict after found coronavirus patient in basti and maharajganj

बस्ती-महराजगंज में कोरोना संक्रमित मिलने के बाद पुलिस अलर्ट, जिले की सीमाओं पर बढ़ी सख्ती, देखें तस्वीरें

डिजिटल न्यूज डेस्क, गोरखपुर, Updated Mon, 06 Apr 2020 10:01 AM IST
गोरखपुर लॉकडाउन।
गोरखपुर लॉकडाउन। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
गोरखपुर के आसपास के जिलों महराजगंज, देवरिया और कुशीनगर में कोरोना के संदिग्ध मरीज सामने आने के बाद जिले की सीमाओं पर सख्ती और बढ़ा दी गई है। डीआईजी राजेश डी मोदक के आदेश के बाद हर शख्स पर नजर रखी जा रही है।
