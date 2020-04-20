Gorakhpur Lockdown: लॉकडाउन में मिली ढील का फायदा उठा रहे हैं लोग, ऐसे उड़ा रहे नियमों की धज्जियां, तस्वीरों में देखें दिनभर की हलचल

{"_id":"5e9d77f88ebc3e6fc9417a26","slug":"gorakhpur-lockdown-update-see-latest-photos-in-gorakhpur-curfew-20-april-latest-update-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Gorakhpur Lockdown: \u0932\u0949\u0915\u0921\u093e\u0909\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0940 \u0922\u0940\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u093e \u0909\u0920\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0932\u094b\u0917, \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0909\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u092f\u092e\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0927\u091c\u094d\u091c\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u093f\u0928\u092d\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0932\u091a\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
gorakhpur news
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e9d77f88ebc3e6fc9417a26","slug":"gorakhpur-lockdown-update-see-latest-photos-in-gorakhpur-curfew-20-april-latest-update-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Gorakhpur Lockdown: \u0932\u0949\u0915\u0921\u093e\u0909\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0940 \u0922\u0940\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u093e \u0909\u0920\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0932\u094b\u0917, \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0909\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u092f\u092e\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0927\u091c\u094d\u091c\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u093f\u0928\u092d\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0932\u091a\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
gorakhpur news
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e9d77f88ebc3e6fc9417a26","slug":"gorakhpur-lockdown-update-see-latest-photos-in-gorakhpur-curfew-20-april-latest-update-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Gorakhpur Lockdown: \u0932\u0949\u0915\u0921\u093e\u0909\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0940 \u0922\u0940\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u093e \u0909\u0920\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0932\u094b\u0917, \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0909\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u092f\u092e\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0927\u091c\u094d\u091c\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u093f\u0928\u092d\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0932\u091a\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
gorakhpur news
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e9d77f88ebc3e6fc9417a26","slug":"gorakhpur-lockdown-update-see-latest-photos-in-gorakhpur-curfew-20-april-latest-update-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Gorakhpur Lockdown: \u0932\u0949\u0915\u0921\u093e\u0909\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0940 \u0922\u0940\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u093e \u0909\u0920\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0932\u094b\u0917, \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0909\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u092f\u092e\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0927\u091c\u094d\u091c\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u093f\u0928\u092d\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0932\u091a\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
gorakhpur news
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e9d77f88ebc3e6fc9417a26","slug":"gorakhpur-lockdown-update-see-latest-photos-in-gorakhpur-curfew-20-april-latest-update-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Gorakhpur Lockdown: \u0932\u0949\u0915\u0921\u093e\u0909\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0940 \u0922\u0940\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u093e \u0909\u0920\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0932\u094b\u0917, \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0909\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u092f\u092e\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0927\u091c\u094d\u091c\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u093f\u0928\u092d\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0932\u091a\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
gorakhpur news
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e9d77f88ebc3e6fc9417a26","slug":"gorakhpur-lockdown-update-see-latest-photos-in-gorakhpur-curfew-20-april-latest-update-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Gorakhpur Lockdown: \u0932\u0949\u0915\u0921\u093e\u0909\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0940 \u0922\u0940\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u093e \u0909\u0920\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0932\u094b\u0917, \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0909\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u092f\u092e\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0927\u091c\u094d\u091c\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u093f\u0928\u092d\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0932\u091a\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
gorakhpur news
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e9d77f88ebc3e6fc9417a26","slug":"gorakhpur-lockdown-update-see-latest-photos-in-gorakhpur-curfew-20-april-latest-update-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Gorakhpur Lockdown: \u0932\u0949\u0915\u0921\u093e\u0909\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0940 \u0922\u0940\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u093e \u0909\u0920\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0932\u094b\u0917, \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0909\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u092f\u092e\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0927\u091c\u094d\u091c\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u093f\u0928\u092d\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0932\u091a\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
gorakhpur news
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e9d77f88ebc3e6fc9417a26","slug":"gorakhpur-lockdown-update-see-latest-photos-in-gorakhpur-curfew-20-april-latest-update-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Gorakhpur Lockdown: \u0932\u0949\u0915\u0921\u093e\u0909\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0940 \u0922\u0940\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u093e \u0909\u0920\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0932\u094b\u0917, \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0909\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u092f\u092e\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0927\u091c\u094d\u091c\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u093f\u0928\u092d\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0932\u091a\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
gorakhpur news
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e9d77f88ebc3e6fc9417a26","slug":"gorakhpur-lockdown-update-see-latest-photos-in-gorakhpur-curfew-20-april-latest-update-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Gorakhpur Lockdown: \u0932\u0949\u0915\u0921\u093e\u0909\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0940 \u0922\u0940\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u093e \u0909\u0920\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0932\u094b\u0917, \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0909\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u092f\u092e\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0927\u091c\u094d\u091c\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u093f\u0928\u092d\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0932\u091a\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
gorakhpur news
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e9d77f88ebc3e6fc9417a26","slug":"gorakhpur-lockdown-update-see-latest-photos-in-gorakhpur-curfew-20-april-latest-update-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Gorakhpur Lockdown: \u0932\u0949\u0915\u0921\u093e\u0909\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0940 \u0922\u0940\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u093e \u0909\u0920\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0932\u094b\u0917, \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0909\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u092f\u092e\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0927\u091c\u094d\u091c\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u093f\u0928\u092d\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0932\u091a\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
gorakhpur news
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e9d77f88ebc3e6fc9417a26","slug":"gorakhpur-lockdown-update-see-latest-photos-in-gorakhpur-curfew-20-april-latest-update-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Gorakhpur Lockdown: \u0932\u0949\u0915\u0921\u093e\u0909\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0940 \u0922\u0940\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u093e \u0909\u0920\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0932\u094b\u0917, \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0909\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u092f\u092e\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0927\u091c\u094d\u091c\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u093f\u0928\u092d\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0932\u091a\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
gorakhpur news
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e9d77f88ebc3e6fc9417a26","slug":"gorakhpur-lockdown-update-see-latest-photos-in-gorakhpur-curfew-20-april-latest-update-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Gorakhpur Lockdown: \u0932\u0949\u0915\u0921\u093e\u0909\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0940 \u0922\u0940\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u093e \u0909\u0920\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0932\u094b\u0917, \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0909\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u092f\u092e\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0927\u091c\u094d\u091c\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u093f\u0928\u092d\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0932\u091a\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
सीडीओ हर्षिता माथुर।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e9d77f88ebc3e6fc9417a26","slug":"gorakhpur-lockdown-update-see-latest-photos-in-gorakhpur-curfew-20-april-latest-update-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Gorakhpur Lockdown: \u0932\u0949\u0915\u0921\u093e\u0909\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0940 \u0922\u0940\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u093e \u0909\u0920\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0932\u094b\u0917, \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0909\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u092f\u092e\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0927\u091c\u094d\u091c\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u093f\u0928\u092d\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0932\u091a\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
gorakhpur news
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e9d77f88ebc3e6fc9417a26","slug":"gorakhpur-lockdown-update-see-latest-photos-in-gorakhpur-curfew-20-april-latest-update-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Gorakhpur Lockdown: \u0932\u0949\u0915\u0921\u093e\u0909\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0940 \u0922\u0940\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u093e \u0909\u0920\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0932\u094b\u0917, \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0909\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u092f\u092e\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0927\u091c\u094d\u091c\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u093f\u0928\u092d\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0932\u091a\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
gorakhpur news
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e9d77f88ebc3e6fc9417a26","slug":"gorakhpur-lockdown-update-see-latest-photos-in-gorakhpur-curfew-20-april-latest-update-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Gorakhpur Lockdown: \u0932\u0949\u0915\u0921\u093e\u0909\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0940 \u0922\u0940\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u093e \u0909\u0920\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0932\u094b\u0917, \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0909\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u092f\u092e\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0927\u091c\u094d\u091c\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u093f\u0928\u092d\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0932\u091a\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
gorakhpur news
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e9d77f88ebc3e6fc9417a26","slug":"gorakhpur-lockdown-update-see-latest-photos-in-gorakhpur-curfew-20-april-latest-update-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Gorakhpur Lockdown: \u0932\u0949\u0915\u0921\u093e\u0909\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0940 \u0922\u0940\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u093e \u0909\u0920\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0932\u094b\u0917, \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0909\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u092f\u092e\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0927\u091c\u094d\u091c\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u093f\u0928\u092d\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0932\u091a\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
gorakhpur news
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e9d77f88ebc3e6fc9417a26","slug":"gorakhpur-lockdown-update-see-latest-photos-in-gorakhpur-curfew-20-april-latest-update-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Gorakhpur Lockdown: \u0932\u0949\u0915\u0921\u093e\u0909\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0940 \u0922\u0940\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u093e \u0909\u0920\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0932\u094b\u0917, \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0909\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u092f\u092e\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0927\u091c\u094d\u091c\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u093f\u0928\u092d\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0932\u091a\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
gorakhpur news
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e9d77f88ebc3e6fc9417a26","slug":"gorakhpur-lockdown-update-see-latest-photos-in-gorakhpur-curfew-20-april-latest-update-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Gorakhpur Lockdown: \u0932\u0949\u0915\u0921\u093e\u0909\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0940 \u0922\u0940\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u093e \u0909\u0920\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0932\u094b\u0917, \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0909\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u092f\u092e\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0927\u091c\u094d\u091c\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u093f\u0928\u092d\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0932\u091a\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
gorakhpur news
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e9d77f88ebc3e6fc9417a26","slug":"gorakhpur-lockdown-update-see-latest-photos-in-gorakhpur-curfew-20-april-latest-update-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Gorakhpur Lockdown: \u0932\u0949\u0915\u0921\u093e\u0909\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0940 \u0922\u0940\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u093e \u0909\u0920\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0932\u094b\u0917, \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0909\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u092f\u092e\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0927\u091c\u094d\u091c\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u093f\u0928\u092d\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0932\u091a\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
gorakhpur news
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e9d77f88ebc3e6fc9417a26","slug":"gorakhpur-lockdown-update-see-latest-photos-in-gorakhpur-curfew-20-april-latest-update-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Gorakhpur Lockdown: \u0932\u0949\u0915\u0921\u093e\u0909\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0940 \u0922\u0940\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u093e \u0909\u0920\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0932\u094b\u0917, \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0909\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u092f\u092e\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0927\u091c\u094d\u091c\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u093f\u0928\u092d\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0932\u091a\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
gorakhpur news
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e9d77f88ebc3e6fc9417a26","slug":"gorakhpur-lockdown-update-see-latest-photos-in-gorakhpur-curfew-20-april-latest-update-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Gorakhpur Lockdown: \u0932\u0949\u0915\u0921\u093e\u0909\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0940 \u0922\u0940\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u093e \u0909\u0920\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0932\u094b\u0917, \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0909\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u092f\u092e\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0927\u091c\u094d\u091c\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u093f\u0928\u092d\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0932\u091a\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
gorakhpur news
- फोटो : अमर उजाला