Gorakhpur Lockdown: लॉकडाउन में मिली ढील का फायदा उठा रहे हैं लोग, ऐसे उड़ा रहे नियमों की धज्जियां, तस्वीरों में देखें दिनभर की हलचल

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, गोरखपुर, Updated Mon, 20 Apr 2020 04:56 PM IST
gorakhpur news
gorakhpur news - फोटो : अमर उजाला
गोरखपुर में लॉकडाउन में ढील मिलने के बाद सभी सरकारी दफ्तरों में काम शुरू हो गया। हालांकि इस दौरान लोगों की आवाजाही पर रोक की वजह से आम लोगों का काम नहीं हो सका। इस दौरान अधिकारी और कर्मचारी अपने-अपने दफ्तर में बैठे हुए नजर आए। वहीं चुनौतियों के बीच सड़कों पर लॉकडाउन का कड़ाई से पालन कराने को लेकर पुलिस और प्रशासन की मुश्किलें भी बढ़ गई। साथ ही इस दौरान सड़क पर जाम भी देखने को मिला। ऐसे में पुलिस भी सख्ती से नियमों का पालन कराने में जुटी रही।

lockdown guidelines who lockdown latest news lockdown guidelines for schools zindagi jaari hai police officer

हॉटस्पॉट इलाकों में पुलिस का पहरा
Kanpur

Coronavirus in kanpur: 24 घंटे में 43 कोरोना मरीज मिलने से हड़कंप, हॉटस्पॉट इलाकों में पुलिस का पहरा, देखें तस्वीरें

20 अप्रैल 2020

मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ
Delhi NCR

पिता की मौत की सूचना के बाद भी आधे घंटे तक बैठक करते रहे सीएम योगी, नम थी आंखें, निभाया राजधर्म

20 अप्रैल 2020

SGT अस्पताल मेडिकल एवं पैरामेडिकल टीम के साथ ऐसे कर रहा है कोविड-19 की रोकथाम में मदद
SGT अस्पताल मेडिकल एवं पैरामेडिकल टीम के साथ ऐसे कर रहा है कोविड-19 की रोकथाम में मदद
gorakhpur news
Gorakhpur

कोटा से लौटे छात्रों का दर्द सुनकर छलक पड़ेंगी आंखें, 20 घंटे सफर करने के बाद कहा- थैंक्यू योगी जी

20 अप्रैल 2020

अस्थायी जेल का निरीक्षण करने पहुंचे पुलिस अधिकारी
Agra

आगराः लॉकडाउन तोड़ने वालों की आई शामत, एमजी इंटर कॉलेज में बनी अस्थायी जेल

20 अप्रैल 2020

योगी आदित्यनाथ के पिता
Dehradun

पूरी नहीं हो पाई योगी आदित्यनाथ के पिता की अंतिम इच्छा, उससे पहले ही टूट गई सांसों की डोर

20 अप्रैल 2020

कानपुर में कोरोना वायरस
Kanpur

Coronavirus in kanpur: सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग न होने से 12 किलोमीटर में पांच रेड जोन, यहां तेजी से फैल रहा कोरोना संक्रमण

20 अप्रैल 2020

जियामऊ स्थित कम्युनिटी किचन में पैक हो रहा खाना।
Lucknow

भूखों का पेट भरने के लिए किचन संभाल रहे इंजीनियर, 16 से 18 घंटे देकर कर रहे मानवता की सेवा, तस्वीरें

20 अप्रैल 2020

cm yogi adityanath father passes away in delhi aiims
Dehradun

नहीं रहे उत्तर प्रदेश के सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ के पिता, बेटे के लिए देखा था ये सपना

20 अप्रैल 2020

SGT अस्पताल मेडिकल एवं पैरामेडिकल टीम के साथ ऐसे कर रहा है कोविड-19 की रोकथाम में मदद
SGT अस्पताल मेडिकल एवं पैरामेडिकल टीम के साथ ऐसे कर रहा है कोविड-19 की रोकथाम में मदद
लमही सब्जी मंडी में लोगों की भीड़।
Uttar Pradesh

सोशल डिस्टेंस की उड़ीं धज्जियां, लोगों में नहीं दिखा कोरोना का डर, लमही सब्जी मंडी में सुबह का नजारा

20 अप्रैल 2020

सीएम योगी का परिवार।
Gorakhpur

सीएम योगी को देखकर फूट-फूटकर रोने लगी थीं मां, तब पिता ने कही थी ये बात

20 अप्रैल 2020

prayagraj news
Prayagraj

प्रयागराजः लॉकडाउन में थोड़ी सी ढील मिलते ही शास्त्री पुल पर लगा भीषण जाम, पुलिस के छूटे पसीने

20 अप्रैल 2020

यूपी लॉकडाउन
Kanpur

Lockdown in UP: पुलिस मुस्तैद, जनता लॉकडाउन तोड़ने में मस्त, तस्वीरों में देखें कानपुर के आसपास के जिलों का हाल

20 अप्रैल 2020

सीएम योगी और उनके पिता। (फाइल)
Gorakhpur

सीएम योगी को पहली बार इस वेष में देखकर चौंक गए थे पिता, घर वालों से छुपाई थी ये बात

20 अप्रैल 2020

gorakhpur weather
Gorakhpur

लॉकडाउन में परेशान किसानों की किस्मत पर गिरे ओले, तस्वीरों में देखें बारिश का कहर

20 अप्रैल 2020

फतेहपुरसीकरी में तेज हवा के साथ बारिश हुई
Agra

ब्रज में तेज हवाओं साथ रिमझिम ने बदला मौसम का मिजाज, किसानों को फसल की चिंता

20 अप्रैल 2020

कानपुर लॉकडाउन
Kanpur

lockdown in kanpur: पुलिस का सख्त पहरा, उल्लंघन करने वालों को सिखाया सबक, कानपुर का हाल बताती तस्वीरें

20 अप्रैल 2020

आईएएस अनुज सिंह। (File)
Gorakhpur

लॉकडाउन में इस IAS ने किया गजब का काम, कहानी जानकर आप भी करेंगे सलाम

20 अप्रैल 2020

कोटा से कानपुर पहुंचे छात्र छात्राएं
Kanpur

कोटा से लौटे छात्रों का छलका दर्द, बोले हॉस्टल बन गया था जेल, कैदियों जैसा और आधा पेट मिलता था खाना

20 अप्रैल 2020

कानपुर में 24 घंटे में 26 नए कोरोना पॉजीटिव मिले
Kanpur

यूपी: कानपुर में 24 घंटे में 26 नए कोरोना पॉजिटिव और चार नए हॉटस्पॉट, सभी को सील कर सैनिटाइजेशन शुरू

20 अप्रैल 2020

prayagraj news
Prayagraj

प्रयागराज में शासन की रिपोर्ट के बाद लॉकडाउन को लेकर बढ़ी सख्ती, 41 केस दर्ज

20 अप्रैल 2020

prayagraj news
Prayagraj

लॉकडाउन के बीच प्रयागराज में आज से खुलेंगे दफ्तर, बैठेंगे अफसर, शुरू होगा हाईवे निर्माण

20 अप्रैल 2020

अपने घरों को रवाना छात्र-छात्राएं
Agra

ऑपरेशन कोटा: घर जाने की खुशी में खिले छात्र-छात्राओं के चेहरे, परिवार से मिलने को दिखे बेताब

20 अप्रैल 2020

gorakhpur news
gorakhpur news
gorakhpur news
gorakhpur news
gorakhpur news
gorakhpur news
gorakhpur news
gorakhpur news
gorakhpur news
gorakhpur news
gorakhpur news
सीडीओ हर्षिता माथुर।
gorakhpur news
gorakhpur news
gorakhpur news
gorakhpur news
gorakhpur news
gorakhpur news
gorakhpur news
gorakhpur news
gorakhpur news
